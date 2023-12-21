Cross Identity Earns Acclaim As“The Most Preferred Workplace” In 2023-2024

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

MPW IT & ITES 2023

BANGALORE, KARNATAKA, INDIA, December 21, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Cross Identity, a pioneering leader in Identity and Access Management (IAM) solutions, proudly announces its recent recognition with“The Most Preferred Workplace Award 2023-2024.” This esteemed accolade serves as a testament to the company's unwavering commitment to creating a workplace that fosters innovation, inclusivity, and continuous growth.Roopalakshmi Chamraj, HR Head of Cross Identity said“The award, bestowed by Team Marksmen, highlights Cross Identity's exceptional workplace culture and the concerted efforts of its dedicated team. Known for transforming challenges into opportunities, Cross Identity has become synonymous with a workplace where employees thrive and contribute to the company's success.”Key Attributes that Make Cross Identity the Most Preferred Workplace:Innovative Culture: Cross Identity stands as an innovation hub, where employees are encouraged to push boundaries, embrace new ideas, and contribute to the company's continuous evolution.Exceptional Team: The heartbeat of Cross Identity is its exceptional team. Comprising talented individuals, the workforce creates a vibrant and dynamic environment that propels the company forward.Inclusivity: Diversity is not just a buzzword at Cross Identity; it's a way of life. The company believes in the strength that comes from embracing diverse perspectives, fostering an inclusive culture where every voice matters.Team Spirit: At Cross Identity, employees work together, support each other, and celebrate victories as one united family. The sense of camaraderie contributes to a positive and collaborative work environment.Continuous Growth: Cross Identity is more than a workplace; it's a platform for personal and professional growth. The company is dedicated to providing opportunities for employees to develop and excel in their careers.Binod Singh, CEO and Chairman of Cross Identity, expressed gratitude, saying,“This recognition is a reflection of our team's dedication and the values we uphold. At Cross Identity, we believe that a thriving workplace is the foundation for success, and we are proud to be recognized as 'The Most Preferred Workplace.'”About Cross Identity:Cross Identity is a leading Identity and Access Management (IAM) solution provider, delivering innovative and robust solutions to secure businesses. With a focus on continuous improvement and a commitment to excellence, Cross Identity has established itself as a trusted partner for organizations seeking cutting-edge cybersecurity solutions.

