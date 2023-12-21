Hepatitis B Vaccine Market Anticipated To Reach Close To US$9.051 Billion By 2028 At A CAGR Of 4.77%

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The Hepatitis B vaccine market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 4.77% from US$6.531 billion in 2021 to US$9.051 billion by 2028.

- Knowledge Sourcing IntelligenceNOIDA, UTTAR PARDESH, INDIA, December 21, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- According to a new study published by Knowledge Sourcing Intelligence, the Hepatitis B vaccine market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.77%, between 2021 and 2028 to reach US$9.051 billion by 2028.The hepatitis B virus (HBV) is a major public health problem across the world, causing cirrhosis, chronic hepatitis, and hepatocellular cancer. There has been a significant increase in the incidence of hepatitis B infections due to perinatal transmission from infected mothers to their children at delivery or contact with the body fluids of an infected individual (such as blood or saliva). As a result of the high frequency of infection, various international public health authorities have established efforts to make progress toward the global eradication target of this viral illness. As a result, the rising incidence of hepatitis infection and government-led mass vaccination campaigns to eradicate the virus increased demand for these vaccines globally, accelerating market expansion even further.The hepatitis B vaccine is a preventative vaccination that immunizes against the hepatitis B virus (HBV). Its purpose is to stimulate the immune system into producing antibodies against the hepatitis B surface antigen (HBsAg), a protein present on the virus's surface. The vaccine is usually delivered intramuscularly and can be given as a single antigen vaccination or as part of a combination vaccine that protects against many illnesses. It is advised for newborns, children, adolescents, and adults who are at risk of contracting HBV. It is also used as part of normal vaccination regimens in several countries. Rising government actions, laws, and public awareness campaigns have all played a vital part in increasing hepatitis B vaccination rates. The rising incidence of hepatitis B infections and fatalities has underlined the critical need to avoid hepatitis B and its accompanying health consequences. Various governments have pursued a variety of vaccine coverage techniques, including requiring hepatitis B immunization for newborns, children, and high-risk groups. The incorporation of the vaccine into normal immunization schedules, as well as financial assistance for vaccination programs, are projected to increase market share.The market is witnessing multiple collaborations and technological advancements, for instance, NEC Corporation and Shionogi & Co., Ltd. announced the signing of a strategic research partnership agreement for the development of a new therapeutic vaccination against hepatitis B, in April 2022.Access sample report or view details:Based on type the global hepatitis B vaccine market is divided into combination vaccines and single-antigen hepatitis B vaccines. Among these, the combination vaccines segment is poised to grow significantly over the forecast period. The expected dominance can be ascribed to possible benefits over a single vaccination, such as greater cost-effectiveness, high immunogenicity, and protection against five or more illnesses, including hepatitis B.Furthermore, as compared to single antigens, these vaccinations require just one or two doses, resulting in early disease protection, and enhancing their popularity among the general public. Furthermore, increased strategic initiatives by government health agencies across the world, as well as the expansion of the use of combination vaccines in population-based immunization programs with younger age groups, drive demand for these products.Based on end users the global hepatitis B vaccine market is divided into hospitals, clinics, and others. Among these, the hospital category is poised to expand significantly and have a major market share over the forecast period. The growth can be attributed to the provision of primary vaccine doses to newborn infants before to release from hospitals, as newborn infants are at a greater risk of contracting hepatitis B. In addition, hospitals provide accessibility and convenience for those seeking hepatitis B immunization during routine medical appointments. Furthermore, well-developed infrastructure and well-established storage facilities contribute to simplified operations and lower the danger of vaccination shortages and waste in the hospital.Based on geography the Asia Pacific area is predicted to have the greatest CAGR throughout the projection period. The Hepatitis B vaccine market is expanding, owing mostly to the increased prevalence of hepatitis B infection and advancements in healthcare facilities. Other factors driving market expansion include increased public awareness and government initiatives targeted at reducing the number of people affected by the virus. Furthermore, significant R&D initiatives are another element adding to the market's development potential.As a part of the report, the major players operating in the global hepatitis B vaccine market, that have been covered are Novartis AG, CSL Ltd, Dyanax Technologies, Beijing Minhai Biotechnology, Emergent Biosolutions, GlaxoSmithKline Biologics, Merck & Co. Inc., Pfizer Inc., Sanofi Pasteur, Serum Institute of India.The market analytics report segments the hepatitis B vaccine market using the following criteria:.BY TYPEoCombination VaccinesoSingle Antigen Hepatitis B Vaccines.BY END-USERoHospitalsoClinicsoOthers.BY GEOGRAPHYoNorth America.United States.Canada.MexicooSouth America.Brazil.Argentina.OthersoEurope.Germany.France.United Kingdom.Spain.OthersoMiddle East and Africa.Saudi Arabia.UAE.Israel.OthersoAsia Pacific.China.Japan.South Korea.India.Indonesia.Thailand.OthersCompanies Profiled:.Novartis AG.CSL Ltd.Dyanax Technologies.Beijing Minhai Biotechnology.Emergent Biosolutions.GlaxoSmithKline Biologics.Merck & Co. Inc..Pfizer Inc..Sanofi Pasteur.Serum Institute of IndiaExplore More Reports:.Global Influenza Vaccine Market:.Global Human Papilloma Virus (HPV) Vaccine Market:.Global Pediatric Vaccine Market:

