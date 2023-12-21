HDF Energy Goes Live With Ivalua To Digitize Source-To-Contract And Optimize Supplier Management

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) With the support of Ivalua's partner, Cyrias, HDF Energy has successfully implemented Ivalua in less than three months.

REDWOOD CITY, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, December 21, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Ivalua, a global leader in spend management , and its partner Cyrias announced today that HDF Energy, a leading global player in the hydrogen sector, has successfully implemented Ivalua to digitize its Source-to-Contract (S2C) operations.Headquartered in Bordeaux, France, HDF Energy is a developer of large-scale hydrogen infrastructure and an industrial manufacturer of multi-megawatt fuel cells. With its advanced technological solutions, the company focuses on decarbonizing the sectors of electricity production, heavy mobility, and industry. HDF Energy operates on five continents and is developing a business portfolio worth over €5 billion. Listed on the Paris Euronext since 2021, HDF Energy is a member of the Euronext Tech Leaders segment.HDF Energy was looking for a robust, yet flexible platform to digitize its Source-to-Contract processes. After careful consideration, it selected Ivalua's S2C solution including Supplier Risk & Performance Management, Sourcing, Contract Management, collaboration plans and program management modules. The platform has been successfully implemented by Ivalua's partner, Cyrias, in less than three months.With Ivalua, HDF Energy optimizes its upstream purchasing activities through standardized and automated searches and streamlines supplier selection and negotiation processes. By digitizing contract management, HDF obtains greater control over its operations, resulting in improved compliance and accelerated time-to-value. Furthermore, the transparency provided by the Ivalua platform will enable HDF to seamlessly increase collaboration levels with its supplier ecosystem.“Centralizing and digitizing our sourcing and contract management operations with Ivalua will prove instrumental in maintaining the agility and flexibility that define HDF Energy while ensuring the quality of the sourcing process,” said Maud Van Phat, Project Director at HDF Energy.“We look forward to increasing collaboration levels with our suppliers and enhancing not only the resiliency but also the value of our supply chain which is critical to continuing to deliver innovative hydrogen solutions.”"Cyrias is proud to support HDF Energy's Source-to-Contract transformational journey.By focusing on effectively meeting our customer's needs, our project team managed to design, implement and deliver a scalable solution within three months. We are already working on additional functionalities to enable HDF Energy to reach its goals and provide sustainable energy for the generations to come,” said Kevin Bellanger, Project Director at Cyrias.“We are pleased to announce HDF Energy's rapid and successful implementation of the Ivalua platform enabled by the support and expertise of our partner, Cyrias,” said Dan Amzallag, Chief Operating Officer (COO) at Ivalua.“Ivalua is delighted to empower HDF Energy to optimize Source-to-Contract processes, strengthen supplier relationships and, ultimately, continue to pioneer sustainable solutions in the hydrogen industry.”About Hydrogène de France (HDF Energy)HDF Energy is a leading global player in the hydrogen industry, dedicated to developing large-scale hydrogen infrastructure and advanced multi-megawatt fuel cell technology. Its primary focus lies in decarbonizing the power, heavy mobility and industrial sectors with cutting-edge H2 solutions. Headquartered in France, HDF Energy has regional offices in Latin America, the Caribbean, Asia, Africa, and Oceania with 30+ nationalities among its staff. Since 2021, the Group has been listed on the Euronext Paris stock market, member of the Euronext Tech Leaders segment.About CyriasCYRIAS is a consultancy and implementation firm that assists French and international companies' Purchasing & Finance Departments in the implementation of the Ivalua platform. With dozens of projects deployed, CYRIAS consultants, all of whom come from the consulting, purchasing, and IT worlds, can support all phases of a digital transformation project in direct and/or indirect purchasing contexts. Cyrias' expertise is technical but also business, and they intervene on subjects such as business scoping study, implementation of projects and evolutions, change management, application maintenance, and upgrade support.About IvaluaIvalua is a leading provider of cloud-based Spend Management software. Our complete, unified platform empowers businesses to effectively manage all categories of spend and all suppliers, increasing profitability, improving ESG performance, lowering risk, and improving employee productivity. We are trusted by hundreds of the world's most admired brands and recognized as a global leader by renowned industry analysts. Learn more at . Follow us on LinkedIn and X (Twitter).

