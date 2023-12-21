OIC General Secretariat Participates in the Emergency WDO Ministerial Council to Discuss the Brutal Israeli Aggression on the Palestinian Territories

(MENAFN- OIC) Jeddah, 21 December 2023



The General Secretariat of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) participated in the first emergency Ministerial Council of the Women Development Organization (WDO) in the OIC Member States, held virtually on Wednesday, 20 December 2023, at the invitation of the Arab Republic of Egypt, chair of the WDO Ministerial Council. The meeting was held to discuss developments concerning the brutal Israeli attacks on the Gaza Strip and all of the Palestinian territories, and the severely deteriorating humanitarian conditions suffered by the Palestinian people in general, and Palestinian women in particular. Furthermore, the meeting considered quick measures and procedures to be taken to provide the necessary humanitarian support to the Palestinian people in the face of these ongoing attacks.



A number of WDO Member States ministers concerned with women's affairs participated in the meeting. They underlined the Resolution adopted by the meeting regarding the centrality of the Palestinian cause and the importance of supporting all efforts made to deliver aid to those affected in the Gaza Strip. The meeting also called on the WDO to urge international community organizations, especially those related to women, to seek an end to the humanitarian disaster.



The OIC General Secretariat renewed its constant support to the Palestinian cause and rights. It called on the international community to take effective steps to ensure a cease-fire and facilitate the delivery of humanitarian, health, and social aid to the Gaza Strip and the rest of the affected Palestinian territory. The General Secretariat also confirmed its continued support for the WDO and its readiness for coordination and cooperation to implement the decisions and recommendations of this meeting.









