GEMS Education launches Alternative Alphabet in Arabic to promote dialogue on student wellbeing

(MENAFN- Four) DUBAI, United Arab Emirates: GEMS Education has launched the Arabic version of its award-winning The Alternative Alphabet. The free educational card game focuses on mental health and wellbeing, and aims to empower young generations with the Arabic vocabulary around mental health and improve their expression, understanding, perception, and awareness of mental health issues.



The Arabic Alternative Alphabet is an original card game with 28 characters, one for each letter of the Arabic alphabet. Each character represents a different facet of mental wellbeing, from kindness and tolerance to self-compassion and insecurity.



The Arabic language launch follows the successful rollout of The Alternative Alphabet in English earlier this year – an initiative by GEMS Education and Thrive Wellbeing Centre that was named ‘Best Campaign in the UAE’, among a string of other awards, at the MEPRA Awards 2023.



Ranju Anand, Senior Vice President – Education, GEMS Education, said: “This innovative educational tool is designed to foster mental health literacy among the younger generation, empowering them with a comprehensive understanding of Arabic vocabulary associated with mental health. Building upon the success of The Alternative Alphabet in English, this initiative underscores our commitment to equipping students with the necessary tools to navigate and address mental health challenges effectively and support themselves and others in their journey towards improved wellbeing.”



The Alternative Alphabet is backed by a GEMS Education survey of 4,500 UAE-based students aged 11-18 years that shows 42 per cent often feel anxious or stressed, with 73 per cent saying more needs to be done to support them in this important area. The survey also indicates that, while today’s young people show an increased awareness of mental health issues, seven in 10 won’t speak to friends or classmates about their mental health challenges.





MENAFN21122023007303015691ID1107641821