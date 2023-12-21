MBRF Signs MoU with Akdemistanbul Language Center

(MENAFN- Orient Planet Group) Dubai, UAE, 21 December 2023- The Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Knowledge Foundation (MBRF) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Akdemistanbul Language Center to strengthen and promote the use of the Arabic language.

The MoU was signed virtually by His Excellency Jamal bin Huwaireb, CEO of the MBRF, and Dr. Muhammed Ağirakça, Director General of the Akdemistanbul Language Center. The MoU seeks to reinforce the strategic partnerships between the two parties by enhancing cooperation in knowledge resource management, launching initiatives, and organizing research and knowledge forums, which will foster an institutional culture that promotes knowledge sharing. The ‘Bil Arabi’ initiative launched by the MBRF in 2013 is significant in this regard, as it encourages Arabs to use their mother tongue on the web and social media channels, as well as contributes to preserving and advancing the Arabic language.

The MoU further stipulates that the parties may organize the ‘Bil Arabi Dialogues,’ one of the ongoing activities of the ‘Bil Arabi’ initiative throughout the year. It additionally outlines the exchange of publications, books, periodicals, and research pertaining to the Arabic language, establishing knowledge and scientific activities, joint community service projects, and carrying out awareness-raising initiatives in the media.

H.E. Jamal Bin Huwaireb expressed his delight in signing the MoU with Turkey's largest language education center. He added that the MoU aligns with the MBRF’s goals of knowledge dissemination, elevating the Arabic language’s role, fostering its use, and advancing the language’s position in global society and among Arab youth in particular. Bin Huwaireb pointed out the MBRF’s constant efforts to expand its collaboration with institutions, such as the Akdemistanbul Language Center, to preserve and promote Arabic. He further mentioned that the MBRF constantly seeks avenues to launch initiatives and projects to preserve the Arabic language, emphasizing that the MBRF supports the intellectual and knowledge product of Arabic. His Excellency pointed out that promoting the status of the Arabic language is a top priority for the MBRF.

The MoU was signed in conjunction with World Arabic Language Day and the launch of the ‘Bil Arabi’ initiative, which calls for improved collaboration for disseminating knowledge. The initiative entails expanding the digital Arabic content via web search engines and digital libraries owned by both parties, as well as hosting training workshops through visual communication programs to teach non-Arabic speakers. Additionally, it seeks to encourage Arab youth to speak Arabic among themselves by promoting the language’s use on websites and social media accounts, as well as showcasing Arab contributions to cultural development throughout history via accessible channels and pertinent content. The agreement further entails translating studies and research from other languages into Arabic, co-hosting pertinent conferences in Arabic, and hosting a variety of events and activities related to the ‘Bil Arabi’ initiative.





MENAFN21122023003685011158ID1107641819