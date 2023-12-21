Dubai Knowledge Park Marks 20 Years of Enriching Regional Knowledge Economy

(MENAFN- Hill & Knowlton) Dubai, UAE, 20 December 2023: Dubai Knowledge Park, part of TECOM Group PJSC, marks its 20th anniversary as a hub for lifelong learning, a catalyst for the region’s knowledge-based economy, and the preferred destination for leading skills and education specialists from around the world.

Since its inception in 2003 with 30 customers, Dubai Knowledge Park is today the home of over 700 customers including local, regional, and international higher education institutes, vocational academies, and training centres. Alongside Dubai International Academic City, Dubai Knowledge Park makes up the education cluster of TECOM Group, which is home to eight of Dubai’s 10 top-ranked higher education institutions according to Knowledge and Human Development Authority (KHDA) and 15 globally renowned universities that feature in the latest QS World University rankings. The cluster provides a vibrant community for learners – including almost 30,000 students just from universities in the latest academic year – to be connected through activities, workshops, and events that encourage collaboration and knowledge-sharing to drive Dubai’s innovation economy.

Aligned with the long-term goals of the Dubai Economic Agenda ‘D33’ vision to make Dubai a global pioneering hub for higher education, Dubai Knowledge Park is marking two decades of unparalleled success in fostering learning, research, and innovation. The district has evolved into destination of choice for global human development leaders from markets including the US, the UK, India, Australia, and France, who offer over 800 courses at varying levels of qualification in fields such as business, finance, robotics, artificial intelligence, mass media, biotechnology, gaming development, and hospitality.

Dubai Knowledge Park’s community has witnessed remarkable expansion over the past two decades, nurturing talent hailing from over 170 different countries. Together with learners from Dubai Knowledge Park’s postgraduate, doctorate, vocational, and training streams, the district has finessed a community of hundred-thousands of knowledge seekers that have made Dubai among the most attractive talent markets in the world.

Commenting on the milestone on behalf of Dubai Knowledge Park, Ammar Al Malik, Executive Vice President of Commercial at TECOM Group, said: “Dubai Knowledge Park’s two decades of success are a testament to the unwavering dedication and commitment of our community – from our partners and institutions to our talented customers, students, and staff – to consistently strengthen the global pool of talented, knowledgeable individuals that are adequately skilled to solve critical and complex problems with innovative and creative solutions. As we reflect on our achievements, we look forward to continuing our journey of excellence, innovation, and collaboration as a globally aligned hub for lifelong learning in the years to come.

“With initiatives such as Dubai Economic Agenda ‘D33’ serving as guiding principles for our knowledge base, Dubai remains at the forefront of global innovation, offering a conducive environment for education, research, and business development.”

Legacy of achievements

Dubai Knowledge Park is thriving with a multitude of institutions, including international education leaders such as the University of Manchester, Middlesex University, Heriot-Watt University, and Murdoch University, offering diverse and innovative learning experiences at the district. The University of Wollongong in Dubai has also expanded significantly since it joined Dubai Knowledge Park at the time of the district’s inception.

Dubai Knowledge Park is helping to shape the future of the global workforce. Talent acquisition solution specialist SHL – supporting the development of the UAE’s first AI-powered video interviewing platform in Arabic language – is based at the district, as is City and Guilds, which provides vocational qualifications in sectors including engineering, hospitality, catering, aviation, and oil and gas, helping a diverse range of regional businesses upskill and reskill their talent pool. Stanton Chase International, a US-headquartered leadership advisory firm that specialises in CEO and C-suite succession planning, also has a base at Dubai Knowledge Park, as does the Chartered Institute of Personnel and Development (CIPD), the world’s oldest human resources management body that works with government and private sector organisations in the Middle East and North Africa to provide professional guidance, support, and mentorship.

The University of Birmingham, among the top 100 universities in the world, also works closely with Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) through a research and development centre focused on future mobility, reiterating the integral role of TECOM Group’s education cluster in supporting the local innovation agenda. Ten of the University of Birmingham’s researchers have been honoured with the Nobel Prize, and its campus features hi-spec laboratories, an innovation room, and large classrooms, in addition to many other facilities that offer an ideal educational environment for students.

Dubai Knowledge Park seeks to continue attracting top ranked universities and vocational institutes from around the world to systematically enhance knowledge and advanced expertise in Dubai for global markets.

Nurturing young talent is enabled through iCademy Middle East, an American online school approved by KHDA, which is located within TECOM Group’s education ecosystem alongside government bodies like the UAE’s Ministry of Education.

Collaborations with global corporations are promoting innovation and skills development in the vocational realm. Dubai Knowledge Park is home to Le Wagon, a global coding bootcamp that supports the vision of the UAE’s National Programme for Coders. Amideast at Dubai Knowledge Park works closely with global aviation leader Boeing to shape the future of science, technology, engineering, and math in the region and beyond, while Turnitin is enhancing student work with its an advanced artificial intelligence writing detection technology. The district is also home to internationally renowned award-winning institutions such as the International Centre for Culinary Arts (ICCA Dubai), which paves the way for homegrown talent to explore global avenues, and the Protocol School of Washington, which offers access to expert trainers from the White House, the US Military, the Disney Institute and the Hague, among others, and opened its first office at the district over a decade ago.

Dubai Knowledge Park and Dubai International Academic City are part of TECOM Group’s portfolio of 10 business districts, including Dubai Media City, Dubai Internet City, Dubai Industrial City, Dubai Production City, Dubai Science Park, Dubai Studio City, and Dubai Design District (d3).





