BR MAGAZACILIK Merchandising Makeover: 100+ Screens Upgraded With Pickcel Digital Signage

- Basudev Saha, CTO & co-founder of PickcelNEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, December 21, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- BR MAGAZACILIK, the retail giant in the men's clothing industry based in Turkey, partnered up with Pickcel digital signage to expand their in-store marketing across stores.Retailers, especially established companies with multiple stores across the world, understand the importance of digital displays for their business. Many businesses are investing heavily in retail digital signage to streamline their marketing efforts and showcase content with ease.With almost 100+ screens across the globe, BR MAGAZACILIK faced the challenge of streamlining their in-house apparel marketing. Simultaneously, they wanted to make their in-store experience exciting and engaging for customers.As the world of retail becomes fierce day by day, BR MAGAZACILIK wants to keep up with the changing world. To effectively promote their apparel lines, they needed a solution that would easily scale across their stores and support multiple hardware. BR MAGAZACILIK chose to collaborate with Pickcel to make their in-house marketing a success. The solution was quick and convenient when they turned to Pickcel for assistance.Pickcel provided the retail giant with software that's scalable, easy to use, and hardware agnostic. The solution solves two major problems for the brand:1. Scalability. Pickcel's solution seamlessly integrated digital signage for 100+ screens across their extensive network of stores in Turkey and abroad.2. Dynamic content distribution. Pickcel's software for digital screens enabled consistent and engaging promotion of products and offers throughout the retail chain.Pickcel's cloud-based solution allowed the brand to showcase promotions, upcoming sales, real-time offers, clothing line launches, and contests for their in-house marketing. The company is able to utilize screens in decompression zones, product aisles, shelves, payment counters, and entry gates.As the brand continues to expand its stores, its need for in-house promotions and marketing has skyrocketed.Basudev Saha, the CTO and co-founder of Pickcel, says, "The opportunities for utilizing digital signage in the retail industry are endless. We want to provide a seamless solution for retailers globally."But it is not just about the features of the software. It is also about the value Pickcel strives to deliver for its clients. He proudly mentions, "Pickcel provides not just an easy-to-use software for content management but also ensures stability and smooth operations of the signage network, allowing the customer to focus on their core business."With Pickcel's solution deployed at various locations across the stores, customers will now be greeted with dynamic, up-to-date information on products and promotions, enhancing their shopping experience. BR Magazacilik's investment in digital signage with Pickcel proved to be a strategic move, aligning with their innovative vision and commitment to customer service.Pickcel software features at a glance:-Pickcel, a cloud-based digital signage software , allows users to manage digital signage content from anywhere and on any device.-Pickcel offers a variety of built-in apps and integrations, making it simple to update or add new content to playlists.-For easy use, users can split screens into different zones to display multiple media types simultaneously without affecting major campaigns or information displays.-Being a hardware-neutral platform, Pickcel is compatible with various media players, TV screens, and operating systems, eliminating the need for complete system overhauls when implementing Pickcel's solutions.-The Pickcel software provides diverse marketing tools, including queue and visitor management systems, interactive kiosks, digital menu boards, and more, suitable for all industries.-Pickcel also features content scheduling, allowing users to set display times for specific content based on peak hours, customer demographics, and preferences. This ensures that the right content is shown at the right time.-The Pickcel software is highly customizable, enabling users to tailor features, applications, and functionalities to meet their specific needs.About PickcelPickcel, a prominent SaaS company specializing in digital signage, has been a key player in enhancing connectivity and engagement across industries. Since 2014, Pickcel has worked with over 5,500 companies in more than 30 countries, managing over 100,000 screens. Pickcel helps these businesses advertise, manage queues, engage customers, and keep a consistent brand image. With offices in Bangalore, India, and New York, USA, Pickcel serves various industries, including clients like Amazon, Hindustan Unilever, and Mercedes-Benz.

