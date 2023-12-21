Akamai Foundation Announces 2023 Grant Recipients

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) STEM education grants for early learner (K-12) and 'Empower' grants for

college, technology career pathways, and entrepreneurship

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Dec. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --

Akamai Foundation , a charitable fund endowed by Akamai Technologies, Inc.

(NASDAQ: AKAM ), the cloud company that powers and protects life online,

announces recipients of the Akamai Foundation 2023 global STEM education grants.

The

Akamai Foundation is dedicated to encouraging the next generation of technology innovators by supporting STEM education, with a focus on the pursuit of excellence in mathematics, and diversifying the technology ecosystem. Grants focus on digital inclusion and equal access to quality STEM education, with supporting programs designed to attract more diversity to the technology industry.

The Akamai Foundation offers two distinct grant programs: early learner (K-12) STEM grants and 'Empower' grants. Empower is an invite-only program that broadens the Foundation's traditional giving to create opportunities for increased representation in the technology industry. The grants support later stages of the talent pipeline, such as underrepresented populations in college, technology career pathways, and entrepreneurship. Empower grants are higher threshold grants ranging from $50,000-100,000. The 2023 early learner (K-12) STEM grants and Empower grants total $2 million.

2023 Empower grants are given to organizations dedicated to diversifying the technology industry and focusing on cybersecurity education and training. These grant partners include Digital Promise ,

Women Who Code, Inc . and NPower Inc.

"The Akamai Foundation is pleased to announce its 2023 grant recipients," said Kara DiGiacomo, corporate philanthropy director, Akamai Technologies, and executive director, Akamai Foundation. "In addition to the core early learner funding, the Foundation has focused on partnering with established national and global programs that address diversifying the technology ecosystem, digital training and technology careers for underrepresented communities."

The Akamai Foundation looks forward to partnering with the following Empower grant program impact leaders:

FFWD , Global

Digital Promise , Global

Women Who Code, Inc ., Global

Hack the Hood , National (US)

Hidden Genius Project , National (US)

Northeastern University , National (US)

NPower Inc. , National (US)

Per Scholas Inc. , National (US)

Resilient Coders , National (US)

UNCF (United Negro College Fund) , National (US)

The Akamai Foundation looks forward to partnering with the following early learner (K-12) grant programs and build upon community relationships where Akamai employees live and work:

Costa Rica

Rocket Girls

Funda Vida Foundation

India

American India Foundation

Israel

Amitim Lemada

Israeli's Children's Fund

Unitaf

Japan

Japan Mathematical Olympiad

Young Astronaut Program

Poland

Children's University in the Classroom Foundation

Digital Citizenship Institute

Katalyst Education Foundation

Mamo Pracuj Foundation

Malopoloski Children's University Foundation

United Kingdom

Stemette Explore

KORI Youth Charity

- STEM Career Lab

United States Early Learners

Center for Excellence in Education , National

Mathematical Association of America Incorporated , National

Scientific Adventures for Girls , California

Streetcode Academy , California

Techbridge Girls , California

Codeart Inc , Florida

Girl Scout Council of Tropical Florida, Inc. , Florida

Magnet Educational Choice Association Inc. Florida

IT Women Foundation, Inc ., Florida

Girls Incorporated of Greater Atlanta , Georgia

Science Engineering and Mathematics Link , Georgia

Bmore Empowered, Inc. , Maryland

Integirls MD Inc. , Maryland

National Cryptologic Foundation Inc ., Maryland

Boys and Girls Club of Boston, Inc. , Massachusetts

Boys and Girls Club of Dorchester, Inc ., Massachusetts

Youth Development Organization Inc. Massachusetts

Boys and Girls Club of Metrowest, Inc ., Massachusetts

Breakthrough Greater Boston, Inc. , Massachusetts

Brookview House, Inc ., Massachusetts

Calculus Project , Massachusetts

Discovery Museums Inc, Massachusetts

Enroot Inc. , Massachusetts

Innovators for Purpose , Massachusetts

Kids In Tech , Massachusetts

Latino STEM Alliance , Massachusetts

Massachusetts Institute of Technology , Massachusetts

Prospect Hill Academy Charter School Foundation Inc. , Massachusetts

Science and Engineering Education Development (SEED) , Massachusetts

Science Club for Girls, Inc. , Massachusetts

Science from Scientists, Inc. , Massachusetts

Science Journal for Kids , Massachusetts

Waltham Boys and Girls Club, Inc. , Massachusetts

Chicktech , Oregon

STEM from Dance , New York

Tech Kids Unlimited , New York

Aspire Afterschool Learning , Virginia

Cornerstones, Inc , Virginia

Society for Science and the Public , Washington, DC

The 2024 grant proposal submission window will open in the first quarter of 2024. Important dates and guidelines for grant proposal submissions will be communicated through the Akamai Foundation's website

later this year.

About the Akamai Foundation

The Akamai Foundation is a private corporate foundation dedicated to equal access to STEM education with an emphasis on digital equity and inclusion and excellence in mathematics.

The

Akamai Foundation serves as a catalyst for change and is dedicated to encouraging the next generation of technology innovators by supporting STEM education, with a focus on the pursuit of excellence in mathematics in early learner stages, such as grades K-12, while exploring additional impact opportunities to diversify the technology talent pipeline. The Foundation's reach is global through direct grants to locally-registered charities and global non-government organizations that emphasize assisting under-represented groups within today's technology workforce.

For more information, view the 2022 Foundation Annual Report .

About Akamai

Akamai powers and protects life online. Leading companies worldwide choose Akamai to build, deliver, and secure their digital experiences - helping billions of people live, work, and play every day. Akamai Connected Cloud, a massively distributed edge and cloud platform, puts apps and experiences closer to users and keeps threats farther away. Learn more about Akamai's cloud computing, security, and content delivery solutions at akamai

and akamai/blog , or follow Akamai Technologies on X, formerly Twitter , and LinkedIn .

Media Contact

Gina Sorice

(646) 320-4107

[email protected]

SOURCE Akamai Technologies, Inc.