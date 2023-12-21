Medical Aesthetics Market Is Expected To Reach $25.9 Billion | Marketsandmarkets.

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Chicago, Dec. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Medical Aesthetics market in terms of revenue was estimated to be worth $15.4 Billion in 2023 and is poised to reach $25.9 billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 11.0% from 2023 to 2028 according to a latest report published by MarketsandMarketsTM. Market growth is attributed to the increasing popularity of minimally invasive and non-invasive aesthetic procedures. Patients are increasingly opting for these procedures due to their lower risks, shorter recovery times, and natural-looking results. This trend reflects a broader shift towards cosmetic treatments that offer enhanced safety and convenience, driving market expansion. Download an Illustrative overview: Medical Aesthetics Market Scope:

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue in 2023 $15.4 Billion Estimated Value by 2028 $25.9 Billion Growth Rate Poised to grow at a CAGR of 11.0% Market Size Available for 2021–2028 Forecast Period 2023–2028 Forecast Units Value (USD Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered Product, Procedure, End User, and Region Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Report Highlights Updated financial information / product portfolio of players Key Market Opportunity Substantial prospects await market participants in developing nations Key Market Driver The increasing embrace of minimally invasive and non-surgical aesthetic treatments

Based on the product, the medical aesthetics market is segmented into facial aesthetic products, cosmetics implants, skin aesthetic devices, body contouring devices, physician-dispensed cosmeceuticals and skin lighteners, hair removal devices, tattoo removal devices, thread lift products, Physician- dispensed eyelash products and nail treatment laser devices. The facial aesthetic products segment held the largest share of medical aesthetics marketing in 2022. The increasing utilization of specialized equipment for addressing specific medical conditions and a growing awareness regarding the importance of early detection.

Based on procedures, the medical aesthetics market is segmented into surgical procedures – breast augmentation, rhinoplasty, facelift and body lift, and other surgical procedures. The non-surgical procedures- anti-aging and skin rejuvenation, tattoo and scar removal, hair removal, lipolysis, and other non-surgical procedures. Growth in this segment can be attributed to the rising demand for aesthetic procedures and increasing investments in the healthcare sector. Over the last few years, there have been significant technological developments. New advancements, updates, and the launch of technologically advanced products in this segment in the last few years are anticipated to drive the market growth.

Based on end users, the medical aesthetics market is segmented into clinics, hospitals, and medical spas, beauty centers, and home care settings. The expansion in this category can be credited to advanced technologies and increasing efforts by both government and private entities to support the development of the medical aesthetics device industry. Additionally, the rising elderly population and an increasing focus on maintaining one's health and appearance are expected to be key drivers of market growth.

Based on region, North America accounts for the highest share of the medical aesthetics market. This is due to strategic initiatives by the market players in the region, a growing number of concerns regarding aesthetics treatment, and the aesthetics healthcare infrastructure. The US has a higher adoption rate of innovative technologies as compared to other countries, which is a major factor responsible for the large share of the US in the North American medical aesthetics market. Availability of advanced and user-friendly product are the other major factors responsible for the growth of the market.

Medical Aesthetics market major players covered in the report, such as:



Abbvie Inc. (US)

Galderma (Switzerland)

Johnson & Johnson (US)

Bausch Health Companies Inc. (Canada)

Cutera (US)

and El. S.p.A (Italy)

InMode Ltd. (Israel)

Lumenis Be Ltd. (Israel)

Fotona (Slovenia) and Among Others

This report has segmented the medical aesthetics market based on product, application, end-user, and region.

Medical Aesthetics Market, by Product



Facial Aesthetic Products

Cosmetics Implant

Skin Aesthetic Devices

Body Contouring Devices

Physician-dispensed cosmeceuticals And Skin Lighteners

Hair Removal Devices

Tattoo Removal Devices

Thread Lift Products

Physician- Dispensed Eyelash Products Nail Treatment Laser Devices

Medical Aesthetics Market, by Procedure



Surgical Procedures



Breast Augmentation



Rhinoplasty

Facelift And Body Lift

Other Surgical Procedures



Anti-Aging and Skin Rejuvenation



Tattoo And Scar Removal



Hair Removal

Lipolysis

Other Non-Surgical Procedures



Medical Aesthetics Market, by End User



Clinics, Hospitals, And Medicals Spas



Beauty Centers Home Care Settings

Medical Aesthetics Market, by region



North America



US

Canada

Europe



Germany



France



UK



Spain



Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific



Japan



China



India



Australia



Thailand



South Korea



Indonesia

Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America



Brazil



Mexico

Rest of Latin America Middle East and Africa

Medical Aesthetics Industry Recent Developments:



In March 2023, Galderma introduced "FACE by Galderma," an augmented reality (AR) tool that empowers both aesthetic professionals and patients to preview injectable treatment results before the actual procedure, enhancing the treatment planning process.

August 2022, AbbVie Inc. launched SkinMedica Firm & Tone Lotion for Body, the first product from the professional-grade skincare line formulated to prevent and address visible signs of the body. March 2021, Bausch Health Companies Inc. and its Solta Medical business announced the US launch of the Clear + Brilliant Touch laser, a next-generation product that delivers a customized and more comprehensive treatment protocol by providing patients of all ages and skin types with the benefits of two wavelengths.

Key Market Stakeholders:



Senior Management

End Users

R&D Department Finance/Procurement Department

Report Objectives:



To define, describe, and forecast the size of the medical aesthetics market based on product, Procedure, end user, and region

To provide detailed information regarding the major factors influencing the growth potential of the global medical aesthetics market (drivers, restraints, opportunities, challenges, and trends)

To analyze the micro markets with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and contributions to the global medical aesthetics market.

To analyze key growth opportunities in the global medical aesthetics market for key stakeholders and provide details of the competitive landscape for market leaders

To forecast the size of market segments and/or subsegments with respect to five major regions, namely, North America (US and Canada), Europe (Germany, France, the UK, Spain, Italy, and the RoE), Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, South Korea, Indonesia, Thailand and the RoAPAC), Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, RoLA), and Middle East and Africa.

To profile the key players in the medical aesthetics market and comprehensively analyze their market shares and core competencies To track and analyze the competitive developments undertaken in the global medical aesthetics market, such as product launches, agreements, expansions, and mergers & acquisitions.

