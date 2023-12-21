NEWARK, Del, Dec. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The United States Lightweight Body Panel Industry is expected to witness a CAGR of 4.5% from 2023 to 2033. It is anticipated to reach a valuation of US$ 34,867.8 million in 2023. It is projected to total US$ 54,359.1 million by 2033. Revenue stood at US$ 32,314.3 million in 2022. South United States is expected to dominate the space with a valuation of US$ 25086 million by 2033. It is projected to hold about 46.3% share in the United States in 2023.



Increasing demand for fuel efficiency solutions will likely drive demand for lightweight body panels in the United States. Lightweight body panels, such as those made from aluminum, carbon fiber , or composite materials, are in high demand since they help reduce a vehicle's overall weight. Improved fuel efficiency and lower energy costs will likely remain critical factors driving their popularity through 2033.

Stringent fuel efficiency and emissions regulations in the United States push automakers to develop more fuel-efficient and environmentally friendly vehicles. Using lightweight materials in body panels is a practical way to achieve these goals. The growing demand for electric vehicles places an even greater emphasis on weight reduction, as lighter EVs can offer longer driving ranges on a single charge. Lightweight body panels play a crucial role in making EVs more competitive.

With increasing environmental awareness, consumers are seeking vehicles that are fuel-efficient and made from sustainable materials. Automakers are responding by using eco-friendly and recyclable materials for body panels. Lightweight materials can enhance a vehicle's acceleration, handling, and braking performance. This can be an attractive selling point for consumers, further driving demand for lightweight body panels.

Initially, lightweight materials may be more expensive to produce. However, the long-term cost savings in fuel efficiency and reduced maintenance can make them economically viable. This cost-effectiveness is expected to encourage automakers to adopt lightweight body panels. Materials science and manufacturing advances are making it increasingly feasible to produce lightweight body panels. They are more reliable, robust, and safer than traditional materials, further encouraging their adoption.

The global lightweight automotive body panels market size is projected to be valued at US$ 122,054.9 million in 2023 and is expected to rise to US$ 191,369.2 million by 2033.

By product type, the bumpers segment is estimated to hold around 21.4% shares of the total volume share. Based on material type, the polypropylene segment is projected to account for prominent revenue share of 29.6% in 2023

“Trend towards sustainability and the desire for recyclable and eco-friendly polymer materials propel the adoption of polymer-based automotive lightweight body panels. Key manufacturers are implementing advanced manufacturing processes such as automated stamping, hydroforming, and 3D printing, a trend expected to continue through 2033. ” - says Nikhil Kaitwade (Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights, Inc.)

Competitive Landscape of the United States Automotive Lightweight Body Panel Business

Key companies are collaborating with automotive OEMs and other companies to co-develop lightweight body panels that meet specific performance and design requirements. They are offering customization options to OEMs, allowing them to tailor lightweight body panels to their specific vehicle models. They are also investing in research and development to continuously improve the performance, durability, and cost-effectiveness of lightweight body panels.

Covestro is a world-class maker of superior polymer materials and components. The firm contributes to improving sustainability and quality of life through several different ways through its cutting-edge goods, techniques, and systems. In important sectors including transportation, construction, and housing and in the electronics and electrical sectors, Covestro serves clients all over the world. Solvay, a pioneer in materials, chemicals, and solutions, uses technological developments in automobiles, batteries, smart gadgets, medical equipment, water purification, and air purification to address pressing industrial, social, and environmental issues.

Key Companies Profiled



Solvay S.A.

Magna International, Inc.

Gestamp

Teijin Limited

Owens Corning

Lanxess AG

Covestro AG

Toray Industries, Inc.

Hexcel Corporation

Plastic Omnium Auto Exteriors, LLC

PlastiComp

ABC Group, Inc. FLEX-N-GATE CORPORATION



