THE FESTIVE GET-TOGETHER MOVES TO DSTV CHANNEL, MZANSI WETHU

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Celebrities on season four of The Festive Get-Together in The Life Artois include the Ranaka Sisters – Manaka, Dineo and Mpumi – along with Chef Bennie Masekwameng in episode 1; sisters Nomzamo and Wendy Mbatha, with Chef Zanele Van Zyl in episode 2 and f

Hosted by media personality Unathi Nkayi, season 4 proves a success as the celebrity festive special comes back to screens next month, on Mzansi Wethu

JOHANNESBURG, SOUTH AFRICA, December 21, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Season four of SA's favourite festive season TV special, The Festive Get-Together in The Life Artois, proved to be a big hit with viewers on Mzansi Magic in November & December, and if you missed it, the good news is that the show will be repeated on Mzansi Wethu in January 2024.Hosted by Unathi Nkayi and presented by Stella Artois, The Festive Get-Together puts the spotlight on celebrity pairings who recount their journeys to success over a festive meal while sharing the challenges of getting together and connecting with loved ones as the year ends.Celebrities on season four of The Festive Get-Together in The Life Artois include the Ranaka Sisters – Manaka, Dineo and Mpumi – along with Chef Bennie Masekwameng in episode 1; sisters Nomzamo and Wendy Mbatha, with Chef Zanele Van Zyl in episode 2 and friends Siv Ngesi and Jonathan Boyton-Lee with Chef Neo Nontso in episode 3.The Ranaka sisters (“Generations” actress, Manaka; radio & TV presenter, Dineo, and businesswoman & radio host, Mpumi) get up close & personal and find a way back to sisterhood after an arduous year which has tested the family foundation. Actress Nomzamo Mbatha and her entrepreneur sister, Wendy, meanwhile, explore emotional moments both as friends & siblings.In the final episode of The Festive Get-Together, multi-hyphenate talents, actor-comedian-producer, Siv Ngesi, and actor-director, Jonathan Boynton-Lee, reflect on where they are in their careers as well as insights into their friendship and personal lives. Jonathan discusses a new relationship while Siv explores the reality behind the creation of his controversial Drag Queen persona, Sivanna.Episode one The Festive Get-Together season four will be broadcast on Mzansi Wethu on January 16th at 21h30; episode two on January 23rd at 21h30 and episode three on January 30th also at 21h30.ENDSNOTES:About Festive Get-Together in The Life Artois:This festive season, in Festive Get-Together in The Life Artois - a three-part TV special - viewers will get a front row seat to some of SA's top personalities as they talk about their aspirations, life milestones and the meaning of being present for each other over festive fare in the company of Stella Artois.To do this, host, Unathi Nkayi and celebrity chefs create fine dining experiences for guests along with meaningful moments of connection in the process.

email us here

Lindile Ndwayana

Celebrity Services Africa