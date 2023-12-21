Toyota issues recall of 1M cars due to possible airbag deployment matter

(MENAFN) On Wednesday, Toyota Motor Co. disclosed a significant recall affecting approximately 1 million vehicles due to concerns related to a defect that might prevent airbags from deploying, thereby escalating the risk of injuries during accidents. This extensive recall encompasses a diverse lineup of Toyota and Lexus vehicles, specifically those produced between the model years 2020 and 2022. Among the Toyota models implicated in this recall are popular vehicles such as the Avalon, Camry, Highlander, RAV4, Sienna, and Corolla, including certain hybrid variants of these models. Concurrently, the Lexus range impacted includes specific versions like the ES250 sedan and the RX350 SUV, among others.



The root cause of this recall is associated with sensors situated within the front passenger seats of the affected vehicles. There's a potential manufacturing flaw in these sensors that could lead to a short circuiting issue. Such a malfunction could hinder the airbag system's ability to accurately determine the weight of the occupant, raising concerns that the airbags might not deploy as intended during specific collision scenarios. In response to this safety concern, Toyota and Lexus have taken proactive measures. Authorized dealerships affiliated with these brands will undertake comprehensive inspections of the Occupant Classification System (OCS) sensors. If any discrepancies or defects are detected during these inspections, the sensors will be replaced promptly, and this service will be rendered to vehicle owners without any associated costs.



To ensure that affected customers are promptly informed and necessary actions are taken, Toyota has outlined plans to notify potentially impacted vehicle owners by mid-February 2024. For Toyota owners seeking clarity or confirmation regarding whether their vehicle falls under this recall, they can reach out to the company's dedicated helpline at 1-800-331-4331. Similarly, Lexus vehicle owners can obtain more detailed information or address their concerns by contacting the Lexus-specific hotline at 1-800-255-3987.

