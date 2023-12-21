Oil firms secure drilling rights in Gulf of Mexico, amassing bid of USD382M

(MENAFN) In a significant development that underscores the ongoing tug-of-war between environmental conservation and energy production interests, oil companies secured drilling rights in the Gulf of Mexico, amassing a total bid of USD382 million. This outcome materialized after federal courts dismissed the Biden administration's efforts to curtail the sale, primarily aiming to safeguard an endangered whale species, the Rice's whale.



The auction, which concluded on Wednesday, represented the culmination of a series of offshore oil and gas lease sales stipulated under the 2022 climate legislation. This legislation has placed President Joe Biden's Democratic administration in a challenging position, as it endeavors to strike a delicate balance between the fervent demands of energy corporations eager to amplify oil and gas extraction and the impassioned pleas of environmental activists championing measures to mitigate climate change.



Prominent energy entities such as Chevron, Hess, and BP were among the participants in this auction, submitting bids for over 300 parcels that encompassed approximately 2,700 square miles (7,000 square kilometers) of the Gulf. The financial magnitude of the bids registered a notable escalation compared to the preceding auction in March 2023. During that event, the Department of the Interior granted leases for around 2,500 square miles (6,500 square kilometers), raking in USD250 million.



However, this recent auction wasn't without its challenges. Originally slated for September, the proceedings faced delays due to legal wrangling after the Biden administration reduced the available lease acreage from 73 million acres (30 million hectares) to 67 million acres (27 million hectares), a move aimed at ensuring the protection of the endangered Rice’s whale.



This reduction in acreage and the associated protective measures became contentious points, leading entities like Chevron, Shell Offshore, the American Petroleum Institute, and the state of Louisiana to challenge these provisions in court. Their primary contention revolved around reversing the acreage reduction and opposing the incorporation of whale protection protocols within the lease sale conditions. As the debate continues to unfold, the upcoming lease sale scheduled for 2025 has elicited frustration from energy corporations and Republican stakeholders, who argue that such measures undermine the potential of U.S. oil production.

MENAFN21122023000045015682ID1107641740