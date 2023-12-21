Jaipur Reports 2 Covid Cases Amid New Variant Scare; Govt Issues Advisory

(MENAFN- IANS) Jaipur, Dec 21 (IANS) The Rajasthan government on Thursday issued a health advisory for the prevention and control of Covid-19 and other respiratory diseases with the state capital reporting two coronavirus positive cases amid the new variant JN.1 scare.

While one Covid-19 case was reported from Sawai Mansingh Hospital, the other Covid patient was from JK Lon Hospital.

On Wednesday, two patients tested Covid positive in Jaisalmer.

Meanwhile, an official citing the health advisory said that children, elderly people, pregnant women and people with comorbidities like diabetes, cancer, heart disease and other serious diseases, should be alert and take special care immediately in case of symptoms of cold, cough, fever, cold and sore throat.

"It is advisable to get a treatment/Covid test done as per the doctor, because there is a greater possibility of the disease becoming serious," the advisory noted.

Further, in case of symptoms of influenza-like illness (ILI) and others, testing and treatment for Covid-19 should be taken timely at the nearest health center as per the doctor's advice, it said.

It mentioned that ILI patients who are suffering from cold, cough, fever and sore throat should keep distance from other people and use masks and wash hands with soap for 20 seconds or use sanitizer as needed.

"Covid Appropriate Behavior should be followed during the upcoming festivals and New Year. The use of Covid Appropriate Behavior System among the people is a suitable procedure to prevent infection," the advisory said.

After doctor's examination, home isolation has been suggested in certain cases, it suggested that adding hospitalisation is recommended for severe acute respiratory infection (SARI).

