'Only A Rohan Can Play A Rohan', Says Rohan Gurbaxani On ‘Kho Gaye Hum Kahan’

Actor Rohan Gurbaxani, who is set to feature in 'Kho Gaye Hum Kahan', recalled how when he auditioned for the role, director Arjun Varain Singh told him that"only a Rohan can play a Rohan".

The story behind Rohan bagging the film is an interesting one.

“It was a long audition process. I did about two rounds of auditions and then nothing happened for six months. I then got a call to audition again, but didn't end up getting the role, someone else did.

“However, a week post rejection, to my surprise, I got a call to audition again for the same role" the actor said.

What worked in Rohan's favour was that director Arjun Varain Singh had already seen his potential on 'Made In Heaven 2'. And the involvement of Rohan ended up changing the character's name as well.

He shared:“When I was in my last round of auditioning, the character's name changed from Kabir to Rohan. So, when I met Arjun, I performed the same audition again and ended our meeting by saying, 'listen only a Rohan can play a Rohan'. It made for a very funny moment and the next day I was locked for the role.”

The proves that sometimes things destined for you will come back to you, even when they might seem lost forever, Rohan said.

“Who knows what can happen... I just know that good work spreads regardless whether you book the job."

The actor also went gaga about his director, saying,“Working with Arjun didn't make me feel like he was a debutante director.”

He added:“His attention to details in every frame and his infectious energy was extremely professional. One thing that I took away from working with him was that he never got tired of talking about character work with me. I'm an actor who thoroughly enjoys exploring his characters and he gave me that space. I appreciate that."

Rohan was also all praise for his co-star Ananya Panday.

“Ananya is a sweet person and it was really fun working with her. When you are on sets with her, you can tell she is a seasoned actor. She knows her frame and is prepared to the T. As a co-star, I could bounce off that ever-ready energy and use it to make the scene work and that's all you can ask from a co-actor. It was a smooth experience working with her,” he said.

Also featuring Siddhant Chaturvedi and Adarsh Gourav in key roles, 'Kho Gaye Hum Kahan' will release on Netflix on December 26.

