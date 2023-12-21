Kim Jong-un warns of launching nuclear attack in response to any provocation with nukes

(MENAFN) North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has once again issued a warning that his country "will not hesitate" to launch a nuclear attack in response to any provocation with nuclear weapons by an "enemy," as reported by state-run media on Thursday.



Kim delivered these remarks during a meeting with soldiers from the Second Red Flag Company under the General Missile Bureau, who were involved in the successful launch of an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) Hwasongpho-18 on Monday, according to a Korean news outlet.



He characterized the recent ICBM launch as a clear demonstration of offensive counteraction and emphasized to the soldiers that it serves as a notable example of the evolution of the country's nuclear strategy. Kim reiterated the "doctrine of the DPRK not to hesitate even in a nuclear attack when provoked by an enemy with nukes."



DPRK refers to the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea, the official name of North Korea. Kim asserted that the ICBM launch has had a "shocking" impact on the United States, placing blame on Washington for the current tensions in the region.



In response to North Korea's consecutive missile launches, top diplomats from the United States, South Korea, and Japan have condemned the actions and called on Pyongyang to cease further "provocations."

