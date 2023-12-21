Manchester city to clash with Fluminese in 2023 Club World Cup final

(MENAFN) English club Manchester City, current UEFA Champions League titleholders, are set to clash with Brazil's Fluminese, the defending CONMEBOL Libertadores champions, in the 2023 FIFA Club World Cup final on Friday.



The third-place match will feature Japan's Urawa Red Diamonds against Egypt's Al Ahly at Prince Abdullah Al-Faisal Stadium in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, kicking off at 1430 GMT. Following this, the final showdown will take place at King Abdullah Sports City Stadium in Jeddah at 1800 GMT on Friday.



Both Manchester City and Fluminese are vying for their inaugural trophy in the 20th edition of this prestigious tournament.



Real Madrid, a powerhouse in Spanish football, holds the record for the most titles in the competition, having secured five trophies. They are also the current reigning champions.



Corinthians, a Brazilian club, has clinched the trophy twice, while other Brazilian teams like Internacional and Sao Paulo have each claimed the title once.



The FIFA Club World Cup is an annual football tournament that gathers the winners of various continental championships—AFC Champions League (Asia), CAF Champions League (Africa), CONCACAF Champions Cup (North, Central America, and the Caribbean), CONMEBOL Libertadores (South America), OFC Champions League (Oceania), and UEFA Champions League (Europe)—alongside the national champions of the host nation.

MENAFN21122023000045015839ID1107641733