Oil rates drop amid demand concerns, strengthening dollar

(MENAFN) Oil prices experienced a decline on Thursday due to a dual impact of growing concerns about demand and the strengthening value of the dollar, which dissuaded investors in a market trading in more expensive US dollar-indexed oil.



The international benchmark, Brent crude, was at $79.69 per barrel at 0709 GMT, reflecting a marginal 0.01 percent decrease from the closing price of $79.70 per barrel in the previous trading session on Wednesday.



Concurrently, the American benchmark, West Texas Intermediate (WTI), traded at $74.19 per barrel, registering a 0.04 percent decline from Wednesday's close of $74.22 per barrel.



Despite maintaining an upward trajectory due to concerns about potential disruptions in the Red Sea and Suez Canal resulting from recent attacks by the Yemeni rebel group Houthis, causing carriers to avoid this route, prices faced downward pressure.



This pressure intensified following industrial data revealing a decrease in demand in the United States, the world's largest consumer of crude oil.



According to data released by the Energy Information Administration on Wednesday, US commercial crude oil inventories saw an increase of approximately 2.9 million barrels, reaching 443.7 million barrels. This figure contrasted with the American Petroleum Institute's expectation of a rise of about 939,000 barrels.

