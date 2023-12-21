Macron faces backlash due to bill that targets immigrants

(MENAFN) In a surprising turn of events, France's ruling Renaissance Party, led by President Emmanuel Macron, has aligned with the right-wing National Rally (RN) to pass a contentious immigration bill, sparking criticism from the left wing of Macron's support base. The legislation, championed by Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin, secured approval from the lower chamber of the French parliament by a vote of 349 to 186 shortly before midnight on Tuesday. The move has raised concerns about the potential erosion of Macron's progressive image and has led to accusations of a betrayal of trust by some public figures.



The bill, if signed into law, introduces significant restrictions on social benefits for immigrants, requiring them to reside in France for five years to qualify, or 30 months if employed. It also includes provisions for migration quotas, poses challenges for the children of migrants seeking French citizenship, and allows for the revocation of citizenship for felons with dual nationality.



These measures were added to garner the support of right-wing lawmakers, highlighting the political maneuvering behind the legislation.



Interior Minister Darmanin framed the bill as a necessity to counter the influence of RN and its leader Marine Le Pen in the lead-up to the 2027 presidential election. Macron, having served two consecutive terms, cannot contest the election, adding a layer of complexity to the political dynamics at play.



Le Pen declared the passage of the bill as an "ideological victory," emphasizing its symbolic significance in enshrining immigration controls as a national priority in law. However, the move has triggered dissent within Macron's support base, with public figures expressing their disapproval through a petition published in L’Humanite. The petition calls on Macron not to endorse the legislation, labeling it a "law of hatred and division" that could pave the way for more contentious policies.



As speculation mounts about Macron's response to the bill, there is a possibility that he may refuse to sign it, given the vocal opposition from within his own camp. The unfolding political drama underscores the delicate balance Macron faces as he navigates shifting alliances and seeks to maintain his political standing amidst divergent views on immigration policy. The aftermath of this legislative move will undoubtedly shape the narrative around Macron's leadership and the evolving landscape of French politics.



