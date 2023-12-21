Supreme Court sets hearing to review EPA's “good neighbor” rule in February

(MENAFN) The Supreme Court has scheduled a hearing for February to deliberate on the fate of the Environmental Protection Agency's (EPA) "good neighbor" rule, a regulatory measure aimed at curtailing smokestack emissions from power plants and industrial sources. The rule specifically targets pollutants that drift across state lines, burdening downwind regions with detrimental smog-forming emissions. While there was anticipation surrounding a potential immediate halt to the enforcement of this rule, the Supreme Court's recent decision means the rule will remain operational at least until after the February hearings.



The legal challenge to the rule is spearheaded by three prominent energy-producing states: Ohio, Indiana, and West Virginia. Their opposition finds resonance among various industry groups and individual businesses, intensifying the legal scrutiny surrounding the EPA's regulatory approach. When approached for comments, both the EPA and the Justice Department maintained a stance of non-commentary on the matter.



Highlighting the rule's impact, the EPA reported an encouraging 18 percent decline in power-plant emissions within the 10 states where the rule has been actively enforced since its finalization in March. These states encompass Illinois, Indiana, Maryland, Michigan, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, and Wisconsin. However, challenges persist as the rule remains in a state of limbo across an additional 12 states due to distinct legal disputes. These states include Alabama, Arkansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Minnesota, Mississippi, Missouri, Nevada, Oklahoma, Texas, Utah, and notably, West Virginia. Furthermore, California is poised to implement its emission limitations targeting industrial sources, excluding power plants, by 2026.



Essentially, the "good neighbor" rule mandates states contributing to ground-level ozone or smog to devise and submit plans ensuring that emissions from coal-fired power plants and other industrial establishments do not exacerbate air pollution in neighboring states. In scenarios where states either fail to submit an adequate "good neighbor" plan or the EPA rejects a state's proposal, the federal regulatory framework is expected to safeguard downwind states from the adverse impacts of air pollutants.

