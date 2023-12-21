Ensurge Micropower ASA - Mandatory Notice Of Trade For Primary Insider

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Reference is made to the announcement by Ensurge Micropower ASA on 17 December 2023 regarding the issuance of new shares in connection with the Subsequent Offering.

Primary insider Morten Opstad (board member) was allocated and subscribed for shares in the Subsequent Offering. Please see the enclosed form for further details about the transaction.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

Attachment

Morten Opstad - Appendix