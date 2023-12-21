Metaworks Platforms, Inc. Introduces ECHO: The AI-Powered Metaverse Chatbot For Investor Relations

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) ECHO Revolutionizes Investor Relations by Providing, for the First Time, 24/7/365 Access and User Engagement of Company Data Powered by AI

Fairfield, CA., Dec. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MetaWorks Platforms, Inc. ("MetaWorks" or the "Company"), (OTCQB: MWRK), an award-winning Web3 company that owns, operates and develops Web3 platforms, is thrilled to introduce the beta launch of ECHO, a cutting-edge AI-powered Metaverse investor relations chat bot. ECHO combines the power of ChatGPT with a customized closed-loop data set, offering investors unprecedented 24/7/365 access to comprehensive company information. ECHO provides a company's investors with unparalleled access to anything and everything about the company, its products, its people, financials and so much more.

ECHO is not just a chat bot; it's a dynamic and customizable metaverse investor relations representation tailored to publicly traded or private companies. Leveraging advanced AI technology, ECHO serves as an intelligent, responsive, and always available resource to provide stakeholders with real-time information and insights.

"At Metaworks Platforms, we believe in pushing the boundaries of what's possible with these new technologies in Web3 like AI & the Metaverse. ECHO represents a fusion of cutting-edge technology and a clear use case of AI and the Metaverse to create unparalleled access and experiences for both investors and Companies." said Scott Gallagher, President of MetaWorks Platforms, Inc.

Key Features of Echo:

Customizable Interface: Companies can tailor ECHO to match their brand identity, ensuring a seamless integration with existing investor relations strategies.

ChatGPT Integration: ECHO harnesses the power of ChatGPT, enabling natural and context-aware conversations with users, enhancing the user experience.

Closed Loop Data Set: ECHO pairs a closed-loop data set with ChatGPT, ensuring that the information provided is always up-to-date and accurate.

24/7/365 Availability: ECHO is available around the clock, providing investors with instant access to anywhere, anytime information, announcements, and answers to queries.

Limited Beta Launch: Metaworks Platforms is excited to announce the limited beta launch of ECHO. During this phase, up to 50 companies will have the opportunity to sign up and be among the first in the world to offer their investors and followers access to this transformative potential of ECHO by leveraging AI and the Metaverse.

To sign up for the beta launch or for more information, please visit .

About MetaWorks Platforms, Inc.

MetaWorks Platforms, Inc. (OTCQB: MWRK) is an award-winning Web3 company that operates an AI-powered Metaverse and Spatial Computing platform operating in the Education, Entertainment and Enterprise space. The Company owns, operates and builds AI-powered blockchain, metaverse and fintech platforms in the film, fan engagement, music, payments and educational space focused on leveraging Web3 technologies and partnerships to create disruptive technology based products, services and Companies. The Company owns and operates: Spatials, ECHO, WalletFX, Vuele, MusicFX and others.

For more information on MetaWorks Platforms, please visit us at . For additional investor or financial information visit .