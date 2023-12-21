Bright AI Introduces Arabic Learning App For Ios

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Revolutionize Learning Real-Life Arabic Skills Through Engaging Drills

Abu-Dhabi, Dec. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bright AI , the leading global publisher of AI-powered language learning apps with over 25 million downloads, introduces 'Bright Arabic – Learn&Speak' for iOS to enhance real-life Arabic language learning. The app offers quick and engaging lessons that help elevate Arabic language knowledge, expand vocabulary, and develop strong hearing and pronunciation skills within two months.

Arabic is a powerful language of global communication and has more than 270 million people currently speaking it worldwide. With Bright Arabic, learners can pick up Modern Standard Arabic, which is the official language of 22 countries in the League of Arab States, where it is taught in all schools.

Bright Arabic for Android was launched in October 2023 and is now also available on Apple iOS. Bright AI focuses on practical language skills, such as conversational Arabic for business, professional scenarios, travel, or communicating with family and friends. All new users are offered a 10-day free trial before deciding whether to continue their learning with a subscription.



Bright operates a scientifically proven method that helps learners memorize 1000 essential Arabic words by using it for just ten minutes per day. These common Arabic words are grouped into 24 thematic sets, including Greetings and Basic questions, Travel and Vacation, and Family and Everyday Activities. More challenging words demand particular attention, which Bright addresses by devising specific drills.



Bright Arabic offers various types of exercises to enhance learning and vocabulary:



Translation: Choose the correct English translation for a short Arabic phrase.

Listening: Select the appropriate audio voiceover for an English word.

Word Builder: Assemble a word from cubes. Speech: Practice pronouncing words in Arabic.

Bright offers goal-based education in which the student answers questions about their goals in order to set up an appropriate learning process. Repetition and feedback are crucial for rapid and effective progress, so Bright Arabic monitors student's progress by breaking the learning down into topics and by focusing on more challenging words using spaced repetition. The app provides accurate feedback by remembering every previous answer and every error a student has made and correcting it over time.

Bright AI CEO and Founder Dmitry Basalkin said:“Arabic culture is unique and finds its most authentic expression in the Arabic language. At Bright AI, we're delighted to bring our expertise and enthusiasm to simplify the learning of the Arabic language. We recognize this as a rich space for innovation and believe that enhancing Arabic language education can truly make a positive impact on the lives of millions of people”.



UAE-based Bright AI is a publisher of innovative language apps that help people learn foreign languages through deeply personalized learning, based on their life goals and scenarios. With 25+ million downloads so far, Bright AI is one of the global leaders in AI-powered language learning.

Bright AI leverages Generative AI, speech synthesis and recognition breakthroughs to bridge the gap between learning languages with a real tutor and a digital one. The Company's educational process is aimed at making learning effective rather than luring users to spend as much time in an app as possible. Bright AI adjusts the educational process to suit students' needs, boosting motivation and securing fast and robust progress. It provides an opportunity to fuel language learning with student's life goals and dreams.



