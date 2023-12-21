Mandatory Notification Of Trade By Primary Insider

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) (Oslo, Norway, 21 December 2023) Espen Gundersen, Chaiman of Hexagon Purus ASA ("Hexagon Purus"), has today purchased 25,000 shares in Hexagon Purus at an average price of NOK 10.51 per share. Following the transaction, Espen Gundersen holds 45,619 shares in Hexagon Purus.

About Hexagon Purus

Hexagon Purus enables zero emission mobility for a cleaner energy future. The company is a world leading provider of hydrogen Type 4 high-pressure cylinders and systems, battery systems and vehicle integration solutions for fuel cell electric and battery electric vehicles. Hexagon Purus' products are used in a variety of applications including light, medium and heavy-duty vehicles, buses, ground storage, distribution, refueling, maritime, rail and aerospace.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements in articles 19 of the Regulation EU 596/2014 (the EU Market Abuse Regulation) and section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

