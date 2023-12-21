Fixing Of Coupon Rates - Nykredit Realkredit A/S

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) To Nasdaq Copenhagen

FIXING OF COUPON RATES 21 December 2023

Fixing of coupon rates effective from 1 January 2024

Effective from 1 January 2024, the coupon rates of floating-rate bonds issued by Nykredit Realkredit A/S and Totalkredit A/S will be adjusted.

Bonds with semi-annual interest rate fixing

The new coupon rates will apply from 1 January 2024 to 30 June 2024:

Uncapped bonds

DK0009533937, (32G), maturity in 2025, new rate as at 1 January 2024: 3.9575% pa

DK0009534745, (32G), maturity in 2025, new rate as at 1 January 2024: 4.5108% pa

DK0009538498, (32H), maturity in 2025, new rate as at 1 January 2024: 4.2617% pa

DK0009541609, (32G), maturity in 2026, new rate as at 1 January 2024: 4.1806% pa

Bonds with quarterly interest rate fixing

The new coupon rates will apply from 1 January 2024 to 31 March 2024:

Uncapped bonds

DK0009532376, (32G), maturity in 2024, new rate as at 1 January 2024: 3.9542% pa

DK0009532459, (32G), maturity in 2024, new rate as at 1 January 2024: 4.2239% pa

DK0009532533, (32G), maturity in 2024, new rate as at 1 January 2024: 4.2543% pa

DK0009533770, (32H), maturity in 2024, new rate as at 1 January 2024: 3.9339% pa

DK0009533853, (32H), maturity in 2024, new rate as at 1 January 2024: 3.8832% pa

DK0009534075, (32H), maturity in 2024, new rate as at 1 January 2024: 4.0556% pa

DK0009534158, (32G), maturity in 2024, new rate as at 1 January 2024: 4.1063% pa

DK0009536443, (32H), maturity in 2025, new rate as at 1 January 2024: 3.9947% pa

DK0009536526, (32G), maturity in 2025, new rate as at 1 January 2024: 4.1367% pa

DK0009536799, (32H), maturity in 2026, new rate as at 1 January 2024: 4.5787% pa

DK0009538225, (32H), maturity in 2025, new rate as at 1 January 2024: 4.1063% pa

DK0009539892, (32H), maturity in 2026, new rate as at 1 January 2024: 4.1367% pa

DK0009539975, (32H), maturity in 2026, new rate as at 1 January 2024: 4.2583% pa

DK0009540049, (32H), maturity in 2026, new rate as at 1 January 2024: 4.0961% pa

DK0009541369, (32H), maturity in 2025, new rate as at 1 January 2024: 4.0556% pa

DK0009541526, (32G), maturity in 2025, new rate as at 1 January 2024: 4.1569% pa

DK0009543142, (32H), maturity in 2026, new rate as at 1 January 2024: 4.1164% pa

DK0009543225, (32H), maturity in 2026, new rate as at 1 January 2024: 4.1063% pa

DK0009543308, (32H), maturity in 2026, new rate as at 1 January 2024: 4.1671% pa

DK0009543498, (32G), maturity in 2026, new rate as at 1 January 2024: 4.1772% pa

DK0009543811, (32H), maturity in 2025, new rate as at 1 January 2024: 4.0556% pa

DK0009545352, (32H), maturity in 2026, new rate as at 1 January 2024: 4.1063% pa

DK0009545436, (32G), maturity in 2026, new rate as at 1 January 2024: 4.2076% pa

DK0009766446, (49D), maturity in 2038, new rate as at 1 January 2024: 3.9542% pa

DK0009769622, (21E), maturity in 2041, new rate as at 1 January 2024: 3.9542% pa

Fixing of coupon rates effective from 27 December 2023

Effective from 27 December 2023 to 25 March 2024, the coupon rates of floating-rate bonds issued by Nykredit Realkredit A/S and Totalkredit A/S will be adjusted.

DK0030486246, (SNP), maturity in 2024, new rate as at 27 December 2023: 4.9160% pa

