Eq Community Properties Fund Sells 17 Properties For Ca. EUR 100 Million

Press release

21 December 2023 at 2:00 pm

Special investment fund eQ Community Properties Fund has sold 17 healthcare properties to a fund represented by the Nordic real estate investor Nrep.

"The property transaction market is still very quiet. This deal demonstrates that the social property segment is attractive even in this market. This is the second deal that eQ Community Properties Fund has completed in the past month. eQ Community Properties Fund focuses on owning properties in growing cities and after the transaction, nearly 70% of the 103 assets owned by eQ Community Properties Fund are located in the Helsinki Metropolitan area and Tampere. Over 65% of the lettable area is leased to public counterparties. The number of properties in the portfolio will decrease and the unit size will increase, improving the efficiency of the fund's operations. Nrep as a buyer is a respected player and a great addition as an owner of care home properties," says Tero Estovirta, Head of Real Estate Investments at eQ Asset Management.

The Special Investment Fund eQ Community Properties was established in 2012. The value of the assets managed by the Fund amounted to 2.1 billion euros at the end of September 2023. The fund is the largest private social infrastructure owner and developer in Finland. The properties are located in the capital region and selected growing cities. The assets owned by the Fund are well distributed by both location and segment in Finland.

Helsinki 21 December 2023

eQ Asset Management Ltd.

For further information:

Tero Estovirta, Director, Real Estate Investments, eQ Asset Management Ltd

