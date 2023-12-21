Rimex Metals UK Celebrates Successful Participation At Prestigious Event

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Reception desk finished in a satin polished aluminium plate

Rimex Metals

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, December 21, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Rimex Metals , a global leader in specialised metal finishes, proudly announces its successful participation in the recently hosted Cruise Ship Interiors Show at London's Excel. Celebrating over 60 years of expertise in manufacturing surface finishes, Rimex Metals showcased its innovative and high-quality products, reinforcing its position as an industry leader.A Showcase of Innovation and QualityAt the event, Rimex Metals displayed a diverse range of metal finishes, including patterned and coloured finishes on stainless steel. The exhibit featured the ColourTex® range of coloured stainless steels, T22TM titanium-coloured stainless-steel finishes, GranexTM bead-blasted finishes, VorTexTM multi-directional polish finishes, and the SuperMirror polished stainless steel. The display was a testament to Rimex's commitment to quality and innovation in architectural, interior design, machinery, engineering, refrigeration, catering, and transit sectors.Recognition of ExcellenceRimex Metal's participation in the event was met with great enthusiasm from attendees, who were impressed by the company's extensive experience and commitment to quality. As an ISO 9001 and ISO 14001 certified company, Rimex Metals continues to invest in best manufacturing practices and product development, ensuring the highest standards in all their offerings.A Bright Future Ahead"Participating in this event has been a remarkable experience for Rimex Metals. It provided us with an excellent platform to showcase our products and connect with other industry leaders," said Dean Uddin, UK Sales Manager at Rimex Metals. "We are thrilled with the response we received and look forward to continuing our journey of innovation and excellence in the metal finishes industry."About Rimex Metals UKRimex Metals UK, part of the Rimex Metals Group, is a global manufacturer of specialised metal finishes. Incorporated in 1959, the group operates subsidiaries in Australia, Germany, France, Spain, the UK, and the US, supported by a global network of distributors and representatives. Rimex Metals is dedicated to supplying quality materials for high-end finishes, catering to a wide range of industries.For more information about Rimex Metals Group and their products, please visit .

Dean Uddin​​​​

Rimex Metals

+44 20 8804 0633

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Instagram

YouTube

Other