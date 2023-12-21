Fab Glass And Mirror Named To Inc Best In Business 2023

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) The Inc Best In Business Award Recognizes Businesses That Have Done Something Exceptional

WESTERVILLE, OHIO, UNITED STATE, December 21, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- The company was named to Inc.'s best in Business 2023 list for hiring Afghan refugees. They felt the need to empower refugees who had no clue where to start in a country like the United States. Currently, the brand has 18 immigrants working in different roles.The Inc Best in Business 2023 recognizes businesses of various industries that have taken extraordinary measures to serve the society and environment. This is, for sure, a great benchmark for the online glass industry, as very few brands go above and beyond to such a level.This is not the first time Fab Glass and Mirror got such recognition. They also got listed seven times in Inc 5000 Fortune Companies of America for their consistent effort to revolutionize the online glass industry.This all started when Ahmed Mady, CEO of Fab Glass and Mirror, came to know about a nonprofit organization aiding Afghan refugees find a living in the US. He felt it was the right time to grab their hand and help them start from somewhere.“The United States is no doubt a land of opportunities, but you've got to start from somewhere. I thought these Afghan refugees needed a helping hand to make a living here. I'm proud we offered them the opportunity to showcase their potential”Most of these Afghans had already worked under US Military Forces. So, they had some skill sets but lacked communication skills. Fab Glass and Mirror hired a translator to communicate with them. They also hired a driver to bring them to work.Mady further added,“These people are no short of talent. All they needed was a platform to start. It's great such people are helping our company grow even further. It's a way to pay back to society but in a unique way”.The pioneers of the online glass industry have really gone above and beyond to serve society. Very few businesses have set such examples in the past. The company aims to keep on working on such initiatives to empower people and society.For further information or media inquiries, please contact:

