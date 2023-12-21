The Barton Partnership Proudly Announces B-Corp Certification Heading Into 2024

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, December 21, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- The Barton Partnership Ltd, a leader in providing strategic consulting and executive search solutions, is thrilled to announce its achievement of B-Corp Certification as it enters the year 2024. This significant milestone underscores the company's steadfast commitment to balancing purpose with profit and marks a new chapter in its journey towards sustainable and responsible business practices.A New Era of Business ResponsibilityThe B-Corp Certification, awarded by B Lab, a non-profit organisation, recognises companies that meet the highest standards of verified social and environmental performance, public transparency, and legal accountability. By achieving this certification, The Barton Partnership Ltd joins an elite group of companies dedicated to using business as a force for good.Commitment to People, Planet, and ProfitNicholas Barton, Founder and CEO of The Barton Partnership, expressed his enthusiasm, "Receiving the B-Corp Certification is not just an accolade for us; it's a testament to our commitment to our core values - being Human, Aware, and Committed. As we step into 2024, this certification is our North Star, guiding our business decisions, ensuring that we create a positive impact on our employees, communities, and the environment."The certification process involved a rigorous assessment of The Barton Partnership's impact on its workers, customers, community, and the environment. The company has demonstrated excellence in various areas, including its internal ESG initiatives, CSR programs, and commitment to providing a positive and inclusive workplace.Looking Ahead: A Sustainable FutureAs a B-Corp, The Barton Partnership is poised to continue its journey of impactful growth and innovation. The company is committed to continuous improvement and is excited to collaborate with other like-minded businesses in the B-Corp community."We believe that this certification is just the beginning. As we move forward, we are more determined than ever to drive positive change, not just within our organisation but in the broader community. We are proud to set an example in the industry and inspire others to join this global movement," added Nicholas Barton.About The Barton PartnershipFounded in 2007, The Barton Partnership is an independent recruitment provider of executive search and consulting solutions across Strategy, Sustainability, Data & Analytics, and Transformation. With a global presence and a reputation for excellence, the company has been at the forefront of bridging talent and strategy in the corporate world.For more information about The Barton Partnership and its B-Corp journey, please visit [ .

