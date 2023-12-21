MCS Cleaning & Maintenance LTD Wins Best Commercial Cleaning Company 2023

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

MCS Cleaning & Maintenance LTD, Winners of Best Commercial Cleaning Company 2023 - Leicestershire

LEICESTER, UNITED KINGDOM, December 21, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Leicester-based commercial and home cleaning services company MCS Cleaning & Maintenance LTD has been awarded the Best Commercial Cleaning Company 2023 as part of the 2023 Global Excellence Awards.Launched in 2018 by Acquisition International Magazine, the award seeks to showcase those who are changing things for the better. Celebrating companies and teams actively driving change, surpassing expectations and excelling in the corporate world.All award winners are chosen through a merit-based system via research by an impartial team and external nominations. To be in with a chance of winning the award, companies must have evidence of significant achievements and a clear commitment to innovation in their field.Six-Time Award WinnersMCS Cleaning & Maintenance's care and dedication to its clients and team members has secured the win for the sixth time after the company was previously awarded the title in 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018 and 2019.Investing in Team MembersWith a team of 310 people catering to over 150 clients, MCS Cleaning treats everyone like family. From handwritten birthday cards and trips to counselling, health and legal support, the company ensures everyone is looked after. This investment in team members has shone through and resulted in greater quality and standards for MCS's clients.Supporting CharitiesMCS Cleaning has also been making a difference through charitable work. Recent work includes supporting local charities with house clearances, food banks and raising funds for Cancer Research, Muscular Dystrophy UK and Dementia UK.Alongside this, the MCS team has also been involved in mentorships to young adults and people with disabilities carried out through the Prince's Trust and Shaw Trust. Offering encouragement and work experience opportunities, MCS has truly made a difference and is pleased to report that several mentees are now fully-fledged members of the team.Plans for the FutureWelcoming West Midlands Police as a new client in December 2023, MCS Cleaning & Maintenance is also focusing on expanding its portfolio in schools throughout the Midlands. Further plans include hiring additional members of the Area Managers Team to ensure client and team consistency and that everyone gets the downtime they need.MCS Cleaning & Maintenance is going to be expanding its planet-positive agenda. It's already started by opting for green company vehicles and cleaning products and is helping to build a cleaner and greener environment.

