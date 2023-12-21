Singaporean Author Terence Ang's Inspiring Stroke Story Illuminates NYC Times Square

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

BROOKLYN, NY, UNITED STATES, December 21, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Acclaimed Singaporean author Terence Ang captivated the heart of New York City, with his book“Emerging from the Dark” taking centre stage in TimesSquare on December 20th.The program, curated by publisher Ted Olczak of the "INDEPENDENT PRESS AWARD and NYC BIG BOOK AWARD" magazine, is a celebration of literary excellence that showcased Mr. Ang and 34 other distinguished authors' work to the world.From 12:10am to 11:53pm on December 20th, each hour featured six minutes of content from these award-winning authors. The strategically placed billboard on Broadway, just north of 46th Street, promises unprecedented exposure for these literary talents.Mr. Olczak shared his inspiration for this initiative, saying, "I thought about those supporting literacy and the arts. This year, I decided to celebrate 35 authors as they chose to be featured on a billboard by the TKTS Broadway ticket booth in the heart of New York City's Times Square. I thought when I am purchasing a book, I'm not just giving a gift; I'm also supporting authors, illustrators, publishers, and the entire literary community. In my own small way, I'm also promoting literacy and helping to ensure that books remain accessible to everyone."Mr. Ang's“Emerging From the Dark" has garnered more than 10 book awards including the 2023 NYC Big Book Award. Additionally, it has reached #1 on Amazon Best Sellers in five categories, including Inspirational Personal Testimonies, as well as Motivational Self Help."This book has been a labour of love, a journey through the shadows and into the light for both me and those who have shared in this experience. It was my greatest honour to tell the inspiring stories of fellow stroke survivors, and I am deeply humbled that the book has been so well received,” states Mr. Ang, expressing his gratitude for his achievements.FREE To Buy (12/21)“Emerging from the Dark” takes center stage in Times Square, New York City!On December 20th you'll be able to catch my work on the billboard by the TKTS Broadway ticket booth.🎄 This Christmas, my heartfelt wish is for a broader awareness and deeper understanding of the challenges faced by stroke survivors and their caregivers. In the spirit of this season, I hope that my book is a special gift for all. Hoping that all read it, cherish it, and find it a treasured keepsake.Currently, Mr. Ang is immersed in his next project, "Strength in Motion: The Next Chapter of Stroke". The forthcoming book is a collaboration with international publisher World Scientific in Singapore, holding worldwide rights.Anticipated for release in 2024, Mr. Ang's new book will interweave expert insights with his personal journey, exploring the transformative potential of incorporating exercise into the lives of stroke survivors. Reflecting Mr. Ang's commitment to providing hope and empowerment, the book seeks to initiate conversations on improving support for those affected by stroke.

