(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Watkins Construction & Roofing Joins Forces with Owens Corning & Purple Heart Homes Offering Complimentary Roofing Projects to Honor Their Sacrifice & Service.

- Michael DierJACKSON, MISSISSIPPI, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, December 21, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Watkins Construction & Roofing Partners with Owens Corning and Purple Heart Homes to Honor Veterans with Complimentary Roofing ProjectsIn celebration of Veterans Day Weekend, Watkins Construction & Roofing in Hattiesburg, MS is proud to announce a heartwarming initiative in partnership with Owens Corning Roof Deployment Project and Purple Heart Homes. Through this collaboration, and with the support of Beacon Distribution, we had the distinct honor of providing Mr. Louis Bethely Jr., a respected veteran, with a complimentary roof installation in Hattiesburg, Mississippi.Mr. Louis Bethely Jr., a dedicated Marine Corps veteran, served our nation with distinction from June 1974 to June 1978. Notably, he was recognized as the number one recruit in the Marine Corps, a testament to his commitment and excellence. Watkins Construction & Roofing, in conjunction with Owens Corning Platinum Contractors and Purple Heart Homes, is committed to giving back to veterans like Mr. Bethely, who have devoted their lives to serving our country.This project in Hattiesburg is part of a nationwide effort spearheaded by Owens Corning Platinum Contractors working in tandem with Purple Heart Homes. It's more than just a roofing initiative; it's a way to express our collective gratitude and respect to the brave men and women who have donned the uniform. Veterans and their families have made immeasurable sacrifices for our nation, and this is our way of showing appreciation and support."We believe in honoring our veterans not just in words but in actions," said Michael Dier, CEO of Watkins Construction & Roofing. "Partnering with Owens Corning and Purple Heart Homes allows us to tangibly express our gratitude. Providing a new roof to Mr. Bethely is just one way we can thank him for his service and dedication to our country."The Owens Corning Roof Deployment Project is a significant endeavor, reflecting the values of respect, honor, and care towards those who have served. This initiative underscores the importance of community and the impact businesses can have when they collaborate for a noble cause. Watkins Construction & Roofing is proud to be a part of this meaningful project, helping veterans across the country feel more secure and valued.As we approach Veterans Day, let us all remember the sacrifices of our veterans and the importance of giving back to those who have given so much. Watkins Construction & Roofing is committed to continuing our efforts in supporting our veterans and their families, and we encourage other businesses and communities to join us in this endeavor.For more information about Watkins Construction & Roofing and our community initiatives, please visit / or call 601-966-8233 today.Contact:Name: Michael DierTitle: OwnerCompany: Watkins Construction & RoofingPhone: 601-966-8233Email: ...

Michael Dier

Watkins Construction & Roofing

+1 601-966-8233

...

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Instagram

YouTube

TikTok

Jackson MS Roofing Contractor