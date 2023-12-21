UK records budget deficit of USD18.1B in November, exceeding expectations

(MENAFN) The UK recorded a budget deficit of £14.3 billion (USD18.1 billion) in November, exceeding expectations, according to the latest data from the Office for National Statistics (ONS) released on Thursday.



While this figure is £900 million less than the same period the previous year, it represents the fourth-highest November total since monthly records began in 1993.



In the financial year-to-November 2023, borrowing reached £116.4 billion, marking a £24.4 billion increase compared to the same eight-month period in the previous year and ranking as the second-highest financial year-to-November borrowing on record, as stated by the ONS.



The ONS noted that payments related to energy price schemes initiated in October 2022 have ceased, but the reduction in spending was counteracted by other inflation-related costs, including increased benefit payments.



Public sector net debt, excluding state-owned banks, amounted to £2.67 trillion, equivalent to 97.5 percent of the country's economic output, according to the ONS.



Public sector net debt, excluding public sector banks, increased by 1.8 percentage points compared to November 2022, standing at 97.5 percent of the UK's annual gross domestic product (GDP).

