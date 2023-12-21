'Serious Negotiations' On New Ceasefire Between Israel, Hamas Underway: US

(MENAFN- IANS) Cairo, Dec 21 (IANS) The US has said that "serious negotiations" are on in Cairo for a new Gaza ceasefire and release of Israeli hostages, the media reported.

However, during talks in Cairo on Wednesday, Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh reportedly rejected the idea of a temporary pause, BBC reported.

After initial talks ended without results, negotiations are resuming in which the Hamas leader made it clear that till permanent ceasefire, no Israeli hostages will be released.

On the other hand, Israel has time and again rejected a permanent ceasefire, saying it will not stop the war until Hamas are wiped out.

Around 120 Israelis are still believed to be in Hamas captivity.

During a six-day ceasefire in November end, of the 240 hostages,105 hostages were released in exchange for Palestinians in Israeli jails.

