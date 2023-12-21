               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Terrorists Ambush Army Vehicle In J&K’S Poonch


12/21/2023 7:15:44 AM

(MENAFN- IANS) Jammu, Dec 21 (IANS) An army vehicle was ambushed by terrorists in J&K's Poonch district on Thursday, officials said.

Official sources said that the terrorists ambushed an army vehicle in Dera Ki Gali (DKG) forest area of Surankote tehsil in Poonch.

Further details are awaited.

--IANS

sq/vd

MENAFN21122023000231011071ID1107641617

