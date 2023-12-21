Terrorists Ambush Army Vehicle In J&K’S Poonch

(MENAFN- IANS) Jammu, Dec 21 (IANS) An army vehicle was ambushed by terrorists in J&K's Poonch district on Thursday, officials said.
Official sources said that the terrorists ambushed an army vehicle in Dera Ki Gali (DKG) forest area of Surankote tehsil in Poonch.
Further details are awaited.
--IANS
sq/vd
MENAFN21122023000231011071ID1107641617
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.