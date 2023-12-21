It Will Be Fun To Play With Old Friends Shami And Mohit, Says Umesh Yadav After Being Signed Up By GT

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Dec 21 (IANS) Veteran India fast-bowler Umesh Yadav, who was roped in by Gujarat Titans for INR 5.8 crore at the IPL 2024 auction in Dubai, expressed excitement about the prospect of playing alongside his old friends, fast-bowlers Mohammed Shami and Mohit Sharma, in the upcoming edition of the tournament.

"It's been quite a while since Shami, Mohit Sharma and me were part of the 2015 World Cup squad. Those memories are coming back. The way Shami is bowling now, I feel we will have a lot of fun. We have had a partnership with the red ball and I feel he will be bowling with the new ball. So, we will have to work on strategies for the middle overs," said Yadav to broadcasters JioCinema.

Talking about being picked by GT, the IPL 2022 champions, after Delhi Capitals and Sunrisers Hyderabad initially began the bidding for him, Yadav commented,“My recent experiences at the auction have been quite bad because I went unsold in the first two rounds and was picked only in the third round in 2022. But I am very happy now. The main thing for me was to get picked."

"I know all the teams were looking out for Indian fast bowlers, so I knew I would go somewhere, but to go to a team where Ashish Nehra is the coach is great. I have worked with him previously and know the way he trains players and the way he manages the atmosphere in the dressing room.”

Yadav has previously played for Kolkata Knight Riders, Royal Challengers Bangalore and Delhi Capitals in the IPL, taking 136 wickets overall, placing him amongst top ten leading wicket-takers amongst Indian bowlers in the tournament. In 2023, playing for KKR, Umesh picked just one wicket in eight outings.

"I played for Delhi and KKR for six years each. So, definitely it's tough because you have to start all over again. You have to deal with a new management, new team, and a new environment. So, all these factors have to be considered."

"I take some time to open up to people. But I feel this will be the best team for me because Shami and Mohit are there. They are my old friends and we'll get a chance to play together," he concluded

