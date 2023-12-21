'I Will Not Be Playing Wrestling Anymore', Says Emotional Sakshi Malik

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Dec 21 (IANS) Olympic bronze medallist Sakshi Malik on Thursday said she will not be competing in wrestling anymore following Sanjay Singh's victory as Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) president.
Sakshi removed her shoes and put it on the dais before leaving the press conference in tears here.
"I am dejected and I will not be competing in wrestling anymore," an emotional Sakshi said.
Sanjay is a close aide of former WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, who was deposed following a lengthy agitation by a group of grapplers led by Olympians Bajrang Punia, Sakshi and Vinesh Phogat.
