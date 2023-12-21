If Brij Bhushan Singh’S Close Aide Is Elected As President Of WFI, I Quit Wrestling, Says Sakshi Malik (Ld)

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Dec 21 (IANS) 2016 Rio Olympics bronze medallist Sakshi Malik has announced quitting Wrestling following Sanjay Singh being elected as president of the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI).

Sakshi removed her shoes and put it on the dais before leaving the press conference in tears here.

"I am dejected and I will not be competing in wrestling anymore," an emotional Sakshi said.

In the end, we slept for 40 days on the roads but I'd like to thank the several people of our country who came to support us during the protests earlier this year. If Brij Bhushan Singh's business partner and a close aide is elected as the president of WFI, I quit wrestling...” Malik told media in a press conference in New Delhi on Thursday.

Sanjay is a close aide of former WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, who was deposed following a lengthy agitation by a group of grapplers led by Olympians Bajrang Punia, Sakshi and Vinesh Phogat.

