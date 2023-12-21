Texas railroad crossings shut down escalates concerns over trade, immigration influence

(MENAFN) The recent decision by the federal government to shut down railroad crossings in two key Texas border towns, Eagle Pass and El Paso, has ignited significant concerns regarding its potential ramifications on cross-border trade and the broader American consumer base. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) made an announcement on Sunday detailing its plan to suspend railroad operations in these towns, effective from Monday, without specifying a definitive timeline for the resumption of these services.



This abrupt move, which effectively closes two out of the six existing railroad systems linking Mexico to the United States, has been met with widespread criticism from various quarters. Representative Tony Gonzalez, a Republican congressman representing the affected region, emphasized the broader implications of this decision during a recent news conference. He stressed that the repercussions extend beyond Texas, impacting the entirety of America by disrupting the flow of goods crucial for various sectors across the nation.



The rationale behind this decision traces back to the escalating challenges faced by CBP, particularly concerning the surge of illegal border crossings. Reports indicate a staggering influx of up to 10,000 individuals attempting to enter the country illicitly via the southwest border daily. By halting railroad operations, CBP aims to redirect customs officers to bolster the efforts of an overwhelmed U.S. Border Patrol, tasked with managing and processing the influx of migrants. The current scenario witnesses thousands of asylum-seekers camping outdoors along the border, awaiting processing by federal agents. Compounding this challenge is the backlog in immigration courts, with an overwhelming tally surpassing 3 million pending cases.



This isn't the first instance of operational adjustments driven by similar imperatives. Previously, CBP had taken analogous steps, including the closure of a port of entry in Lukeville, Arizona, a pedestrian crossing in San Diego, and another international bridge in Eagle Pass, Texas. Delving deeper into the economic implications, the rail closures directly impact Union Pacific and BNSF, two major railroads in the region. Together, these entities facilitate the movement of an extensive array of commodities, from agricultural products and automotive components to finished vehicles, chemicals, and diverse consumer goods, as highlighted by insights from the Association of American Railroads.

