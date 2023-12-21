WHO declares only 4 hospitals functioning at minimum level in Gaza

(MENAFN) On Wednesday, the World Health Organization (WHO) reported that only four hospitals in northern Gaza are operating at a minimum level, offering extremely limited care.



During a joint mission with the United Nations (UN) to northern Gaza, WHO Chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus noted that Al-Ahli Arab Hospital has significantly deteriorated, resembling a mere "shell" of its former self due to shortages of fuel, staff, and supplies.



In response to the challenging conditions, WHO and UN teams conducted a "high-risk joint mission" to Al-Ahli Arab and Al-Shifa hospitals on Wednesday. Ghebreyesus stated that the teams provided essential medical supplies such as medicines, intravenous fluids, and surgical equipment.



“Al-Ahli Hospital has been overwhelmed with patients needing emergency care. In its courtyard, bodies were placed in rows as they couldn’t be given safe and dignified burials,” Ghebreyesus declared.



Up until two days ago, Al-Ahli was the sole operational hospital in northern Gaza where individuals with injuries could undergo surgical procedures, as per the statement.



However, recent information gathered by the WHO team indicates that Al-Ahli's operating theaters are currently non-functional due to the “depletion, or complete absence,” of specialists, power, fuel, water, food, and medical supplies, warned Ghebreyesus.



“That has left north Gaza with no functional hospital,” he further mentioned.



Ghebreyesus urgently appealed for an immediate humanitarian cease-fire, emphasizing that it is now more crucial than ever to strengthen and replenish the remaining health facilities and ensure the delivery of essential medical services.



