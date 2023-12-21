Hamas asks for release of 3 prominent Palestinian leaders in any hostage deal with Israel

(MENAFN) Hamas is reportedly demanding the release of three prominent Palestinian leaders, Marwan Barghouti, Ahmed Saadat, and Abdullah Barghouti, in any potential hostage swap with Israel, as per Israeli media reports.



Marwan Barghouti, a member of Fatah’s Central Committee, is seen as a potential successor to Mahmoud Abbas in Palestinian leadership. He has been serving multiple life sentences since his 2002 arrest by Israel.



Saadat, the Secretary-General of the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine (PFLP), received a 30-year jail term in 2008 for his involvement in the killing of Israeli Tourism Minister Rehavam Ze'evi in 2001.



Abdullah Barghouti, a key Hamas figure, was also handed multiple life sentences for his role in attacks against Israelis.



Israel had previously declined to include these three leaders in a 2011 prisoner exchange deal with Hamas, which resulted in the release of Israeli soldier Gilad Shalit in exchange for more than 1,000 Palestinian detainees.



There has been no immediate response from the Israeli government regarding these recent reports.



Hamas's political chief, Ismail Haniyeh, has been in Cairo amid Egyptian mediation efforts for a potential new deal between Hamas and Israel. Previously, during a temporary ceasefire in Gaza, Hamas released 81 Israelis and 24 foreigners in exchange for 240 Palestinians, including women and children.

