NHL, Diamond Sports Group secure deal on Bally Sports Broadcasts amid economic struggles

(MENAFN) The National Hockey League (NHL) and Diamond Sports Group, a prominent owner of regional sports networks, have formalized an agreement ensuring the continuation of local broadcasts for 11 NHL teams on Bally Sports until the culmination of this season. This pivotal development, encapsulated in a court filing presented on Wednesday, remains contingent upon the approval of the concerned court. Diamond Sports Group has been navigating Chapter 11 bankruptcy proceedings within the Southern District of Texas since its filing for protection this past March. Distinctly, financial disclosures from the company the previous year spotlighted a considerable debt burden, amounting to USD8.67 billion.



Although the agreement will lead to diminished rights payments for select teams, it stipulates that the local broadcasting rights for these 11 franchises will revert to the NHL subsequent to this season's conclusion. This accord emerges as a beacon of stability, particularly for fans, networks, and teams, especially in the wake of Major League Baseball's intervention during the previous season. Notably, MLB had assumed control over broadcasts for the San Diego Padres and Arizona Diamondbacks due to unmet agreement terms.



The NHL franchises set to benefit from this agreement and currently affiliated with Bally Sports encompass teams from Anaheim, Carolina, Columbus, Dallas, Detroit, Florida, Los Angeles, Minnesota, Nashville, St. Louis, and Tampa Bay. In a related development underscoring Diamond Sports Group's broader engagements, the entity had previously secured a similar agreement with the National Basketball Association (NBA) concerning 15 teams associated with the Regional Sports Networks (RSNs). Looking ahead, Diamond continues its negotiations with Major League Baseball, targeting revised agreements for the 2024 season, potentially encompassing up to 11 teams. The trajectory of these discussions will likely come into sharper focus, with the subsequent court hearing slated for January 10th.

