Bird Global seeks bankruptcy protection, reflecting Urban mobility dreams

(MENAFN) On Wednesday, Bird Global, the once-prominent electric scooter enterprise, announced its decision to seek bankruptcy protection, signaling a significant downturn for the company that once soared high with ambitious urban mobility solutions. The company's business model, centered around offering environmentally friendly transportation options through its electric scooters, had initially garnered substantial support and investments. Notably, Bird Global managed to attract approximately USD500 million in investments from renowned Silicon Valley venture capital entities like Sequoia Capital and Accel Partners. This momentum culminated in the company going public in 2021, reflecting its ambitious growth trajectory.



However, recent financial disclosures paint a contrasting picture of the company's fiscal health. Since the culmination of 2021, Bird Global has faced mounting financial challenges, registering losses exceeding a staggering USD430 million. In an attempt to navigate these turbulent waters and stabilize its operations, especially its financial framework, the Miami-headquartered firm has secured a lifeline. Specifically, Bird Global has arranged a financing package of USD25 million from MidCap Financial, an entity affiliated with Apollo Global Management, as part of its Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection filing in Florida.



Despite the looming financial uncertainties, Michael Washinushi, serving as Bird's interim CEO, remains optimistic about the company's future prospects. He reaffirmed Bird's commitment to its overarching mission of enhancing urban living conditions by offering sustainable transportation alternatives that alleviate congestion and reduce fuel consumption. However, investor sentiment appears markedly less sanguine. Reflecting the prevailing skepticism, Bird Global's stock witnessed a sharp decline, shedding nearly 80 percent of its residual value on Wednesday to conclude at a mere 8 cents per share—a stark deviation from its robust valuation of approximately USD154 observed at the close of 2021.

