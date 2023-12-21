German prosecutor looks to seize USD800 million in Russian properties

(MENAFN) German authorities have unveiled plans to seize approximately USD800 million in assets from a Russian bank's account in Frankfurt, citing alleged violations of European Union (EU) sanctions.



The Federal Public Prosecutor’s Office in Karlsruhe has initiated "independent confiscation proceedings," targeting the account balance of a Moscow Stock Exchange subsidiary held at the German branch of JPMorgan, according to reports.



The Prosecutor General’s Office revealed that the Russian financial institution, added to the European Union sanctions list in June 2022, faced restrictions on disposing of its assets within the bloc's financial and credit institutions. Following its inclusion, officials from the Russian bank attempted to withdraw over EUR720 million (USD788 million) from its account at a bank in Frankfurt am Main, a move that triggered the initiation of confiscation proceedings by German authorities.



The Prosecutor General’s Office has sent a formal request for an investigation to a court in Frankfurt, aiming to probe the alleged sanctions violations. If successful, the seized funds are expected to be transferred to the state treasury, bolstering Germany's strained budget. This move comes against the backdrop of Germany blocking approximately EUR5.3 billion of Russian assets in its financial institutions, as per the country's official data.



The development underscores Germany's commitment to enforcing European Union sanctions and holding entities accountable for violating financial restrictions. As geopolitical tensions persist, this legal action signals a proactive approach by German authorities to curb potential sanctions breaches and contribute to the broader European efforts in managing financial relations with Russia. The outcome of this case will likely be closely monitored, providing insights into the efficacy of legal measures in addressing alleged sanctions violations and serving as a precedent for future actions.





