EU court sustains restrictions against Russian billionaire

(MENAFN) In a significant legal development, the European Union's General Court has upheld sanctions against Russian billionaire Roman Abramovich, dismissing his legal challenge on Wednesday. Abramovich, who vehemently denies benefiting from the conflict in Ukraine, faced the court's decision due to his majority ownership in the steel and mining giant Evraz, which the court deemed a "substantial source of revenue" for Moscow.



The sanctions were imposed on Abramovich by the European Union, the United Kingdom, and Canada shortly after Russia initiated its military operation in Ukraine in February of the previous year. Accusations against the billionaire included longstanding and close ties to Russian President Vladimir Putin, which were alleged to have contributed to the maintenance of his considerable wealth. Brussels further asserted that the taxation of Abramovich's business had become a "significant source of revenue" for the Russian budget.



In a bid to challenge these sanctions, Abramovich appealed to the European Union's General Court in May 2022, seeking to overturn his inclusion on the European Union sanctions lists. Additionally, he pursued compensation for the estimated EUR1 million (USD1.01 million) in harm to his reputation resulting from the sanctions.



Abramovich's holdings include a 28.7 percent stake in Evraz, along with minority shares in Russian nickel and palladium miner Norilsk Nickel, tech multinational Yandex, Renaissance Insurance, and online video streaming service ivi. Despite his legal challenges, Abramovich and his family were ranked 16th in Forbes' list of wealthiest Russians in 2023, boasting an estimated fortune of USD9.2 billion.



The court's decision highlights the ongoing scrutiny faced by individuals with alleged connections to Russian military operations and raises questions about the evidence and criteria used to impose sanctions. Abramovich's case underscores the complex interplay between geopolitics, economic interests, and legal proceedings on the international stage, as powerful figures navigate the fallout of sanctions amid broader geopolitical tensions.



