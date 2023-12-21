Danish shipping giant reroutes ships around Africa

(MENAFN) In a strategic move responding to escalating security concerns, Danish shipping giant Maersk announced on Tuesday that it would reroute its vessels around Africa via the Cape of Good Hope, bypassing the Red Sea and Gulf of Aden. This decision comes in light of the perceived risk of attacks by Houthi militants from Yemen, prompting Maersk and other major freight companies to suspend travel through the Bab el-Mandeb Strait, the southern entrance to the Red Sea.



The Bab el-Mandeb Strait plays a pivotal role, connecting the Red Sea to the Gulf of Aden and serving as a gateway to the Indian Ocean and the Mediterranean Sea via the Suez Canal. This crucial waterway facilitates approximately 12 percent of global trade, including 30 percent of all global container shipments, establishing it as a key route for the transportation of goods between Asia and Europe.



Maersk's decision to reroute vessels follows recent security incidents, with reports of at least two ships being targeted with projectiles on Monday. Houthi leaders claimed responsibility for these attacks, citing hostilities in Gaza and expressing intent to target Israel-bound vessels.



In response to the evolving security situation, Maersk emphasized the alarming nature of the attacks on commercial vessels, deeming them a significant threat to the safety and security of seafarers. The company stated that it is closely monitoring the situation and has opted to reroute all vessels previously scheduled to travel via the Red Sea, taking the longer but deemed safer Cape of Good Hope route.



Analysts at UBS estimate that the rerouting decision will result in a 25 percent reduction in the effective capacity of Maersk's Asia-Europe shipping routes. Maersk clarified that vessels would resume diverted routes "as soon as operationally feasible" and that decisions on future journeys would be made on a case-by-case basis, reflecting the adaptive nature of the shipping industry to navigate complex geopolitical and security challenges. This strategic adjustment underscores the delicate balance shipping companies must maintain between operational efficiency and ensuring the safety of maritime trade routes critical to the global economy.



