Airbnb gets fined over confusing thousands of customers

In a recent federal court ruling, Airbnb has been slapped with a hefty AU USD30 million fine (equivalent to United States USD20 million) by an Australian court and ordered to pay an additional AU USD15 million in compensation. The penalty is a consequence of Airbnb's failure to adequately disclose that some of its bookings were not quoted in Australian dollars, leading thousands of customers to unwittingly pay higher prices for accommodations over an extended period.



Justice Shaun McElwaine, presiding over the case, highlighted that Airbnb did not clearly communicate that its pricing was in United States dollars, with this information being relegated to the bottom of the first three webpages during the booking process and becoming more prominent only on the fourth page upon user confirmation. McElwaine asserted that this lack of transparency likely benefitted Airbnb, as customers assumed the prices were in Australian dollars, making the accommodations seem more competitively priced than those of rivals when considering the exchange rate.



During the period under scrutiny, the Australian dollar was valued at approximately 72 United States cents. Consequently, customers who believed they were paying AU USD500 for a booking would have ended up shelling out nearly AU USD700 before accounting for any currency conversion fees.



The legal action against Airbnb was initiated by the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission (ACCC) in June of the previous year. The court's findings revealed that Airbnb had made false or misleading claims to approximately 70,000 customers between January 2018 and August 2021. While Airbnb acknowledged breaching Australian consumer law, it initially attributed the issue to a software bug that failed to default customers in Australia to the local currency.



Notably, the court disclosed that the Airbnb board was aware of customer complaints about the currency pricing discrepancy as early as 2018. This revelation underscores the company's prior knowledge of the problem, raising questions about the adequacy of internal measures taken to address the issue over the ensuing years. The significant fine imposed by the court serves as a stern reminder of the importance of transparent pricing practices in the online accommodation industry and highlights the potential financial consequences for companies that fail to meet consumer expectations.



