De Beers CEO Al Cook cast doubt on feasibility of Western sanctions targeting Russian diamonds

(MENAFN) In a recent interview with the Financial Times, De Beers CEO Al Cook cast doubt on the feasibility of Western sanctions targeting Russian diamonds. The proposed ban, approved by the European Council and set to take effect on January 1, aims to restrict the import, purchase, or transfer of diamonds from Russia. Despite intentions to implement a gem-tracking system, Cook emphasized the challenges faced by customs agents in distinguishing Russian diamonds from others.



Cook questioned the effectiveness of the yet-to-be-disclosed tracking system, stating that the intricacies of the mechanism remain unclear. He noted that expecting customs agents to differentiate between diamonds and identify their Russian origin is a formidable task. The De Beers boss argued that, even with the best intentions, the average customs agent lacks the expertise to visually identify the country of origin for each diamond.



The European Council's decision to enforce the diamond ban, encompassing both non-industrial natural and synthetic diamonds, as well as diamond jewelry, was part of the 12th package of European Union economic sanctions against Moscow. The G7 has also expressed its support for a similar measure, with plans to coordinate the implementation of the diamond ban.



As part of the envisaged restrictions, there are discussions within the G7 about introducing a diamond-tracking system comparable to the SWIFT international messaging system used in the banking sector. This system would be designed to prevent diamonds originating from Russia from entering global markets. Reports suggest that the proposed tracking mechanism would involve physical inspections of packages containing stones, coupled with mandatory traceability data requirements for diamond producers and traders.



The debate over the practicality of such sanctions raises questions about the ability of regulatory measures to effectively curb the flow of Russian diamonds into international markets. Cook's skepticism adds a layer of complexity to the ongoing discussions surrounding the enforcement of these sanctions and prompts a closer examination of the proposed gem-tracking system's viability.





