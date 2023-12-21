Qatar Health Ministry Warns Against Consumption Of Quaker Oats Products

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula Online

Doha, Qatar: The Ministry of Public Health (MoPH) warned against the consumption of oat products of (Quaker brand) produced in the USA with the expiration dates stating (to be consumed before) January 9, March 12, June 3, August 2, September 1, or October 1, 2024.

The warning comes based on a statement issued by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA), stating that Quaker has recalled these products due to contamination with pathogenic bacteria "Salmonella".

The MoPH has called on consumers to return the quantities purchased to the outlet or destroy them if the product had the mentioned expiry dates.

The Ministry in cooperation with the Ministry of Commerce & Industry has also taken other precautionary measures, including a circular to all suppliers and consumer associations to stop marketing this product and withdraw it immediately from the market.

The Ministry directed its inspectors to verify that the relevant shops are free of such suspicious products as an additional precautionary measure.

Salmonella is a pathogenic bacteria that causes food poisoning, and severe abdominal pain in addition to diarrhea and nausea, it added.